Welcome back to the WWE Mixed Match Challenge Season 2, a half-hour show featuring a 1o-team round robin mixed tag tournament between Raw and Smackdown. The episodes air live on Facebook Watch at 10 p.m. every Tuesday night, but you can watch the new episode any time you want. Each week, I’ll be taking you through the ins and outs of this compact two-match card.

Last week, Team Pawz’s losing streak continued against Team B’N’B, and Day One Glow lost to Awe-Ska in a face-off with a surprising amount of hugs. Now, let’s dive into this week’s matches: