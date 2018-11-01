Welcome back to the WWE Mixed Match Challenge Season 2, a half-hour show featuring a 1o-team round robin mixed tag tournament between Raw and Smackdown. The episodes air live on Facebook Watch at 10 p.m. every Tuesday night, but you can watch the new episode any time you want. Each week, I’ll be taking you through the ins and outs of this compact two-match card.
Last week, Team Pawz’s losing streak continued against Team B’N’B, and Day One Glow lost to Awe-Ska in a face-off with a surprising amount of hugs. Now, let’s dive into this week’s matches:
1. Charlotte needs to get worm tips from Bayley.
2. So…if we assume Team Saved by the Bell Dorks beats Mickie Bobby (seriously, that was one of the options in the poll for their name; why the HELL would you pick anything else?) and they beat Monster Eclipse…what ends up happening? That’s what I’m betting on happening, and then we do some weird tiebreaker thing that puts BNB in the finals. Or do we just have them go at it until one team beats the other two?
3. As much as I love Mickie James, I remember that she replaced Sasha, then I remember we would’ve got MMC versions of Bayley and Sasha going at it, and now I’m feeling kinda sad.
4. Lana rules. Bless her heart as a performer for giving it all she’s got and being so charismatic about it.
Hey, I’m right there with you about team names. When Ember Moon took Alexa Bliss’s spot, somehow they went with Monster Eclipse instead of my obvious suggestion at the time:
StrowMoon.
Fox is such an under appreciated treasure lol same with r truth they’ve been on the roster forever and rarely get featured. Its highly debatable why they’ve been held back but i think its because they showcase how superior thier charisma is compared to those the company wants to push. I could sit and watch 20 minutes of foxi and truth i would however watch 20 minutes of paint drying before i could stomach 1 minute of charlotte and drew mcintyre