WWE/2K Games

Randy Orton‘s body art is now the latest battleground in the legal uncertainty surrounding video game intellectual property. The WWE star’s tattoo artist is suing WWE and 2K Games after artwork she created appeared in WWE-licensed video games on Orton’s avatar in wrestling games.

TMZ reported on Thursday that Catherine Alexander, an Ohio-based tattoo artist, is suing both WWE and 2K Games for using her tattoo designs to render a realistic version of Orton in the video game series.

It’s an intellectual property lawsuit that has some comparisons in the basketball world, as a tattoo artist who has worked on stars like LeBron James is also suing due to a lack of compensation for their work appearing in a video game on a digital version of the players.