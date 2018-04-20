Randy Orton’s Tattoo Artist Is Suing WWE And 2K Games For Copyright Infringement

04.20.18 1 hour ago 7 Comments

WWE/2K Games

Randy Orton‘s body art is now the latest battleground in the legal uncertainty surrounding video game intellectual property. The WWE star’s tattoo artist is suing WWE and 2K Games after artwork she created appeared in WWE-licensed video games on Orton’s avatar in wrestling games.

TMZ reported on Thursday that Catherine Alexander, an Ohio-based tattoo artist, is suing both WWE and 2K Games for using her tattoo designs to render a realistic version of Orton in the video game series.

It’s an intellectual property lawsuit that has some comparisons in the basketball world, as a tattoo artist who has worked on stars like LeBron James is also suing due to a lack of compensation for their work appearing in a video game on a digital version of the players.

Around The Web

TAGSCOPYRIGHT LAWSRANDY ORTONWWE 2K

What To Listen To

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

04.19.18 20 hours ago
All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

04.18.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

04.17.18 3 days ago 12 Comments
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 4 days ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 6 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

04.14.18 6 days ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP