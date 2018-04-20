Randy Orton‘s body art is now the latest battleground in the legal uncertainty surrounding video game intellectual property. The WWE star’s tattoo artist is suing WWE and 2K Games after artwork she created appeared in WWE-licensed video games on Orton’s avatar in wrestling games.
TMZ reported on Thursday that Catherine Alexander, an Ohio-based tattoo artist, is suing both WWE and 2K Games for using her tattoo designs to render a realistic version of Orton in the video game series.
It’s an intellectual property lawsuit that has some comparisons in the basketball world, as a tattoo artist who has worked on stars like LeBron James is also suing due to a lack of compensation for their work appearing in a video game on a digital version of the players.
So when you get a tattoo you don’t own it, you’re just licensing it?
yea I have a feeling this is going to be thrown out. My thought is, if you pay for it, you own it.
also will the tattoo artists sue every magazine, television show, etc that has had Orton and other appear on them?
I am far from a legal expert, but if she was offered compensation and declined it, doesn’t that pretty much cover WWE’s bases?
No. You can’t lowball people and then use their stuff for free when they refuse your offer.
If anything, this would strengthen the tattoo artists claim, given that the WWE clearly acknowledged she was deserved of some amount of compensation.
Fair enough. My train of thought was on the tracks of “why did she wait another ten years,” but again, I claim no legal knowledge.