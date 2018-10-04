A Ranked Review Of The Mae Young Classic, S2 E05: Generalissimas

Previously on the Mae Young Classic: So a witch, a black belt, and a Lady Godzilla walked into Full Sail University…
As you probably noticed from the headline and/or my previous MYC reviews, I’m departing from our usual Best/Worst format for this column for something I’m calling a Ranked Review. Each MYC episode consists of four straight-up wrestling matches and almost nothing else for about an hour, and I’m going to talk about each match in worst-to-best order. As always, I welcome your thoughts on the format and rankings, as well as the rest of the review and the episode it talks about, in the comments section.
And now, my review of season 2, episode 5 of the Mae Young Classic, from October 3, 2018.
I’d of switched 2 & 3 just because I couldn’t buy any of Kacy’s offense before that DDT. Overall the episode was pretty damn good though.
Also, did anyone else not know Shayna Baszler was 38?? That just blew my mind. I had no idea
I really want to like Kacy, but her match just had too many moments where her offense felt way too… collaborative. You tell me who did what to who to have that DDT end up the way it did. Rey works as David vs Goliath because he’s tiny but strong looking and you can imagine his combination of speed and power having an impact. Kacy doesn’t look strong at all, it’s all speed and agility- you can make that work, but it’s going to take more effort (like they both, but I think maybe Reah more specifically have to work harder to sell those head scissors, as a couple looked like complete ass) and shouldn’t include Gargano levels of kick-out implausibility. Not a bad match, and very cool in spots- but I think there’s still a lot to work out before Kacy comes off as a fully credible wrestler.
Is it too mean to say that Mercedes looks like an elf from Skyrim? Cause like, she does. I feel as if I should like her, but I keep being turned off because her moveset feels like (as I just said about Tony Neese elsewhere) an exercise in CAW moveset excess (expect for the part where the part where after using lots of dope finishers as transitional moves her actual finisher is super pedestrian). There’s a logical flow and escalation that feels missing.
I realized that part of my beef with the commentary is that since I no longer watch weekly WWE TV, the only Cole I get is PPV Cole, who is far more tolerable as he’s more focused on calling matches and less on all that other bullshit. Here I feel like we’re in full on other bullshit mode.
Kacy got her first tryout last year and only reported to the WWE Performance Center this January. She is still very green. Give her a few more months/years in the ring, and she could be great. Or she could flame out. It’s still too early to tell.
Oh, I’m always preaching patience when it comes to new folks. You’re 100% correct there. Thing like that DDT will eventually look better (but also I think that DDT looks a bit much when far more experienced wrestlers do it as well, what Thigh Slaps are to Brandon Stroud, overly assisted moves are to me).
The things that I didn’t love about the match felt like they had more to do with how she was being booked/the match was laid out than anything she did. Like there were some iffy spots, but I thought it was more Rhea than her.
I just think if they’re going to make her work moving forward, they’ve gotta recognize that she needs to work a different type of underdog match than your avg undersized competitor. Broadly those matches need to be more about avoiding damage than being able to take it.
A nice touch is how Satomura’s opponents so far have been two of the more overtly heelish personalities, yet neither really played heel against her. No handshake shenanigans here–both gave her a legit shake AND a deep bow, presumably out of a mix of respect and fear. Really adds to her “Final Boss” aura.
Michael Cole dropping that “Hell yeah” caught me off guard, as it sounded genuine and out-of-place from what I’m used to with Michael Cole.
I liked the Kacy/Rhea match a lot. I think Rhea was comically overselling at times, I was expecting her to bust out an Old Man Flop the way it was carrying on, but since Kacy’s style is a bit over the top and cartoony, it worked well enough. The botch was unfortunate, but the way they handled it, with Rhea getting a few shots in before Kacy tried the move again was smart. It wasn’t like Lacy’s botch in her first round match where Kraven sold it anyway and they both ended up looking bad. Speaking of Lacy, I am so scared that she’s going to somehow beat Meiko. It just seems odd to me that she’d make it this far into the tournament despite being so new and kinda meh overall.
Also I hope they do sign Mercedes. She could fill an Alicia Fox type role in that maybe her wrestling isn’t the most exciting, but she’s solid in the ring and the other women could benefit from working with someone so experienced.