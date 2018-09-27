A Ranked Review Of The Mae Young Classic, S2 E04: Io S Update

Previously on the Mae Young Classic: Kaitlyn muscled her way back into the hearts of the WWE Universe, everybody (in one match) was kung fu fighting, the Full Sail University became a stop on the Frenemy World Tour.
As you probably noticed from the headline and/or my previous MYC reviews, I’m departing from our usual Best/Worst format for this column for something I’m calling a Ranked Review. Each MYC episode consists of four straight-up wrestling matches and almost nothing else for about an hour, and I’m going to talk about each match in worst-to-best order. As always, I welcome your thoughts on the format and rankings, as well as the rest of the review and the episode it talks about, in the comments section.
And now, my review of season 2, episode 4 of the Mae Young Classic, from September 26, 2018.
FIVE YEARS?!?! For what?!?!?!!
I had the opposite view points of Taynara and Jessie. Taynara just does literal zero for me outside of being amused because she always looks confused. The gene spliced clone of Bayley and AJ Lee though? Yeah, sign me up for more Jessie!
I eye rolled when Io flipped up to deliver her knees in the corner, and the camera immediately went down and missed her handstand.
Those second round matches are going to be great. Kaitlyn/Mia sounds like a secret barn burner, Tegan/Nicole sounds super fun, and Io/Mercedes might be the match of the tournament.
It took me a bit but about mid match I figured out who Xia Brookside reminds me of: Apple from Turbo Kid.
Isla Dawn stole that line from @Mr. Bliss