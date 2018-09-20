A Ranked Review Of The Mae Young Classic, S2 E03: Big D Energy

Previously on the Mae Young Classic: A tiny American Ninja Warrior flipped her way into our hearts, Zeuxis made a kid cry, and Mercedes Martinez stepped into the role Gedo vacated and became the Rayne-taker.
And now, my review of season 2, episode 3 of the Mae Young Classic, from September 19, 2018.
I’ve followed Xia on instragram since she signed and have been really taken with her personality. She’s super nice and happy and makes awesome looking Chinese food and loves Cheese the Dog. I’d seen some training clips where she kicked a bag real good, but was in the odd spot of rooting for somebody not really to win (in part because I was spoiled on the result) but to just Be Good At Wrestling because I didn’t know if they were.. And she SUPER WAS AND IT MADE ME SO HAPPY. Given her lack of experience it wouldn’t have been at all surprising if she stank, and instead she’s Thicc Nakamura (ish).
Jinny impressed the hell out of me (why oh why would you not use her “last name”, that’s one of the best names in wrestling, it helps define the character, don’t get it unless it’s some copy right thing).
My second favorite wrester I only know via social media is Session Moth Martina and with two of her friends having this match it made me think that there’s hope for her in MYC3. (MYC mostly takes itself pretty seriously, and could really benefit from her character).
The commentary for this continues to be not great. Renee’s strength backstage is that she sounds like a real person and not stock WWE interview person. As an announcer she’s mostly just playing Stock WWE Announcer and not being herself, and while it’s not any worse than anybody else doing it, it’s not taking advantage of what makes her special. Beth is doing a frustrating thing where she doesn’t seem to be listening to what’s being thrown to her and just responds with something canned and trite. I think they’d both be better if you took away their notes and just let them do their thing. (there is no way Cole could be better- but props to him for acknowledging that he was shitty to women in NXT).
She’s billed as just Jinny everywhere, Couture seems to be her Neidhart/Knight-style shadow surname.
I liked the matchup choices but I agree that the style of 3/4 of them was “short comeback off a dodged move leads to victory” and I was sad that Jinny and AK got eliminated so early. Also, how are they going to make the “ex-gymnast with a master’s who teaches elementary students and speaks three languages” not a face in that match? Q sounds like she went to the Cesaro School of everything I do is awesome.
@endy_mion nice little stop and hang in between the second and top row by mia. Reminded me of art Barr’s Beetlejuice gimmick in WCW.
Mia Kim with back to back best first round matches in the MYC
They’re also going to the “refuses to shake hands before the match” well far too many times. I know you’re trying to establish heel/face dynamics with not a lot of time, but that can be set up in match too.
Also, big of Michael Cole to halfheartedly admit what a shit bag he was during the NXT game show years
I agree about the not handshaking thing. If the people have a real reason to dislike one another, Yim/AK for instance, then that is fine. Otherwise it seems like some petty mean girl stuff that WWE loves to spam. Might as well have one of them call the other one “sweetheart” if they want to be generic about it. Also, not every match needs heel/face dynamics, so WWE should look into that as well instead of trying to force a story.
@Endy_Mion I started twitching w/ anger the second I heard “frenemies”
I like Kavita’s new look.
The wrestling was fine this week but I’m already looking forward to later rounds where they’ll hopefully have more substantial matches.
3/4 matches next week are stacked, though, so here’s hoping.
Does anyone know if Brookside and Li are related?
I think Xia Li and Karen Q was my favorite match from last night. It was short and fun and told a simple story. I also was not expecting the very peppy-looking elementary school teacher to be the heel in that scenario, but it worked pretty well.
I had never seen Jinny before, and I was really impressed. I wasn’t sure how someone who’s characterization was “I love fashion!” was going to translate into a wrestling character, but it reminded me of a more serious Hunter Hearst Hemsley blue-blood type, who was also a great technical striker. Plus, the outfit was really cool. Looking forward to seeing more of her on the UK brand.
I hope they turn Jinny into a sort of Cruella DeVille meets “Neon Demon” thing where she’ll make everyone Suffer for Fashion, or whatever. Her outfit was the bomb, I was really sad she lost in the first round. Same with Karen Q, her intro story was enough to make me really want to see more of her in the ring and the character/real life success.
I finally put my finger on who Toni Storm’s mannerisms remind me of: late ’90s Chris Jericho! She was doing the “hunched shoulders, looking back and forth quickly” thing, and my brain was like, “we’ve seen this somewhere before..” And then I finally figured it out.
I interpreted Xia Li’s Very Chinese packaging as national pride, since she’s representing her country in WWE. She’s definitely not being presented as a “sneaky Asian” type, a la every Japanese wrestler in WCW. I reserve the right to change my mind on that if she invites the crowd to look at her CRAZY passport.
I heard they had a passport segment planned, but then The Brian Kendrick stole her passport, so they had to abort that angle.
Acid Rainmaker, surely, given Jinny was trained by Jimmy Havoc.
AK should have had a better run all being equal, but also this was her first match in seven months (due to blood clots on the lungs, which… *sucks air through teeth*) and giving her a strong outing against someone she’s already wrestled practically everywhere was probably as good as she was realistically going to get because of that.
I had to jump down here before I finished reading to say “THAT TINY MAGICIAN HAT WAS AWESOME!!!!!!”
Agreed!!