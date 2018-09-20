A Ranked Review Of The Mae Young Classic, S2 E03: Big D Energy

WWE

Previously on the Mae Young Classic: A tiny American Ninja Warrior flipped her way into our hearts, Zeuxis made a kid cry, and Mercedes Martinez stepped into the role Gedo vacated and became the Rayne-taker.

As you probably noticed from the headline and/or my previous MYC reviews, I’m departing from our usual Best/Worst format for this column for something I’m calling a Ranked Review. Each MYC episode consists of four straight-up wrestling matches and almost nothing else for about an hour, and I’m going to talk about each match in worst-to-best order. As always, I welcome your thoughts on the format and rankings, as well as the rest of the review and the episode it talks about, in the comments section.

And now, my review of season 2, episode 3 of the Mae Young Classic, from September 19, 2018.