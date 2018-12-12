This Week’s Raw Sets Another Record For Low Viewership

WWE

It might perhaps not be the greatest era in the history of WWE Monday Night Raw. Just last week we were talking about record-setting low ratings for a show that’s come to revolve around handicap matches, awkward talking segments, and Baron Corbin. Now here we are again, because this week’s Monday Night Raw set a new low when it comes to viewers. Only 2.194 million people watched this week’s Raw, which is down from 2.285 million last week. That also means that this week’s episode had the lowest viewership in Raw history.