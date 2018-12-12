It might perhaps not be the greatest era in the history of WWE Monday Night Raw. Just last week we were talking about record-setting low ratings for a show that’s come to revolve around handicap matches, awkward talking segments, and Baron Corbin. Now here we are again, because this week’s Monday Night Raw set a new low when it comes to viewers. Only 2.194 million people watched this week’s Raw, which is down from 2.285 million last week. That also means that this week’s episode had the lowest viewership in Raw history.
This Week’s Raw Sets Another Record For Low Viewership
There are 5 comments
Love & Hip Hop always outstrips Raw for that demographic because the female 18-49 viewership is ridiculously high.
Lol
garbage in/garbage out
And it’s only going to get worse with Raw being on Christmas Eve and NYE
Do they have a rating for how much of the show was fast forwarded through? That’s pretty high in my household.