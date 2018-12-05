Surprise, This Week’s Awful Raw Got Terrible Ratings

WWE

It turns out that when you make a bad show, people might just decide not to watch it. This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, which most agree was not good, got the lowest ratings of any Raw in modern history, beating out the previous holder of that record, the episode from October 1st of this year. While Raw was bad this week, it’s probably more relevant that it was really terrible last week, which would be the thing (in addition to Monday Night Football) that might stop people from tuning in the next time around.