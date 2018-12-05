It turns out that when you make a bad show, people might just decide not to watch it. This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, which most agree was not good, got the lowest ratings of any Raw in modern history, beating out the previous holder of that record, the episode from October 1st of this year. While Raw was bad this week, it’s probably more relevant that it was really terrible last week, which would be the thing (in addition to Monday Night Football) that might stop people from tuning in the next time around.
Surprise, This Week’s Awful Raw Got Terrible Ratings
I feel this has to do with the previous week, last week’s episode was garbage, so why watch the next.
This week’s episode was also garbage, just for the record.
The second hour actually outdrew the first, which suggests there was something in there people wanted to see.
I can’t believe people don’t want to watch Inspector of Mines and Tunnels Corbin. What kind of trouble will he start next week?!
I had a dream that Stephanie wasn’t sick of wrestling and didn’t want you do it anymore so he was purposely trying to tank her own show. Raw even haunts my dreams.
Do not get how RAW is constantly touted as the flagship, gets preferential treatment when it comes to bigger name (but not necessarily more talented) stars, is clearly favored when it comes to PPV match order and prominence INTERNALLY in the fed, and has regularly craps the bed with creative. As much as they bury WCW on the Network, Vince could use someone poking him in the chest. Dude works best when he’s pissed.
What time frame is considered the “modern” era?