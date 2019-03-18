Renee Young Has Been Advised To Talk Less On Commentary

WWE

It’s been more than six months now since Renee Young transitioned from being primarily a backstage interviewer and panel host to becoming the first full-time female commentator in WWE, joining Michael Cole and Corey Graves on the Monday Night Raw announce desk. She’s gotten a variety of reactions ever since, as she learns the ropes on weekly television.

In the newest episode of her podcast Regular Girls, Renee casually mentions one note she keeps getting from the colleagues tasked with her on-the-job training: they think she should consider talking less. (Transcript via 411Mania)