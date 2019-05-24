Rey Mysterio Explained His Current Injury And Treatment

05.24.19 21 mins ago

WWE

There have been rumors since Money in the Bank (and honestly, there are kind of always rumors on this topic these days) that Rey Mysterio is injured. We knew that Samoa Joe’s nose was broken, and there was blood, and the match was apparently ended early. As for Rey, something seemed to be going on with his shoulder, but there weren’t details at first as to what. Now Rey himself has taken to Instagram, as he receives treatment, to explain to fans what happened to his shoulder, and what’s being done about it.

