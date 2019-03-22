NXT UK Superstar Rhea Ripley Revealed An Injury On Twitter

03.22.19 1 hour ago

WWE

NXT UK Superstar Rhea Ripley is apparently injured, as she revealed last night on Twitter. Ripley tweeted a photo of herself in an orthopedic boot/walker brace (whatever your preferred term is, you know what I mean) with the caption “What’s your excuse?”

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE NXT#WWE
TAGSRhea RipleyWWEWWE NXTWWE NXT UK
With Spandex Twitter

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.22.19 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.19.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.18.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.18.19 4 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.15.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.12.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP