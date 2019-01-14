WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of NXT UK: We got woefully behind trying to recap these every week, thanks to WWE’s interesting combination of “taping 400 episodes before the show started airing,” and “airing them all in a pile.” That’s hyperbole, but the weekly show hasn’t been much to write home about, and we’re considering TakeOver The First as a new jumping-on point.

And now, the Best and Worst of NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool, originally aired on January 12, 2019.