Previously on the Best and Worst of NXT UK: We got woefully behind trying to recap these every week, thanks to WWE’s interesting combination of “taping 400 episodes before the show started airing,” and “airing them all in a pile.” That’s hyperbole, but the weekly show hasn’t been much to write home about, and we’re considering TakeOver The First as a new jumping-on point.
And now, the Best and Worst of NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool, originally aired on January 12, 2019.
Walter’s coat reminds me of Wade Barrett which makes me realize how much I miss Wade Barrett.
Bold move starting off with Moustache Mountain, I mean, if your arena literally explodes from all the energy before the first match even starts that’d be embarrassing. Seriously, they got such a wild reaction! I’m impressed with how strong Dennis was, really didn’t think he had it in him. Also, sad that Ripley lost and I agree about how Toni is with anything besides pain. Just happy to be here etc. I think Rhea is a way better character even if 80% of her character is just alpha-bully. WALTER!!!!!
Was I the only distracted – nay, haunted – by the object laying in the left side of the ring for most of the main event? What was it (I’m thinking it was padding from the turnbuckle or maybe a knee pad?) and why didn’t the ref just kick it out? It sat there so long, I thought it was going to play into the finish.