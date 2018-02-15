Rich Swann Is Officially Gone From WWE

02.15.18

Despite the ongoing expansion of the 205 Live roster, WWE has lost another former Cruiserweight Champion today as the company has agreed to mutually part ways with Rich Swann.

The full statement from WWE.com, if you needed no additional information.

Rich Swann and WWE have mutually agreed to part ways as of today, February 15, 2018. WWE wishes Swann the best in all of his future endeavors.

Swann was arrested on battery and false imprisonment charges back in December for an incident involving his wife, independent wrestler Su Yung, and indefinitely suspended by WWE. Swann was cleared of those charges in late January, but had not yet returned to WWE television or been formally reinstated.

Swann debuted in 2008 and joined WWE in 2015, appearing as enhancement talent on NXT. He shined as part of the Cruiserweight Classic in 2016, joined Raw in September of that year, and in November defeated The Brian Kendrick to become a 1-time Cruiserweight Champion. He’d keep that title until January 2017, when he was defeated by another AWOL Cruiserweight Champion, Neville, at Royal Rumble.

