Rich Swann Is Officially Gone From WWE

Despite the ongoing expansion of the 205 Live roster, WWE has lost another former Cruiserweight Champion today as the company has agreed to mutually part ways with Rich Swann.
The full statement from WWE.com, if you needed no additional information.
Rich Swann and WWE have mutually agreed to part ways as of today, February 15, 2018. WWE wishes Swann the best in all of his future endeavors.
Swann was arrested on battery and false imprisonment charges back in December for an incident involving his wife, independent wrestler Su Yung, and indefinitely suspended by WWE. Swann was cleared of those charges in late January, but had not yet returned to WWE television or been formally reinstated.
Swann debuted in 2008 and joined WWE in 2015, appearing as enhancement talent on NXT. He shined as part of the Cruiserweight Classic in 2016, joined Raw in September of that year, and in November defeated The Brian Kendrick to become a 1-time Cruiserweight Champion. He’d keep that title until January 2017, when he was defeated by another AWOL Cruiserweight Champion, Neville, at Royal Rumble.
So we’re down to TJP and Tozawa as the only former Cruiserweight Champions with the company.
Actually, Kendrick is still hired, he’s just injured.
Wait, and Kalisto, remember that he was champ for a little?
And Neville is still with WWE too.
I mean, if we’re going back to the wcw one also, Jericho is still with WWE, and Dean Malenko is a producer I think. still, considering how many champs there have been, the fact only like, 6 of them are still with the company is crazy.
Not sure if “making a killing” is the idiom I’d use in this context.
Brandon here reflecting the hilarity of a man who was recorded and witnessed assaulting a woman.
No, he wasn’t charged. Neither was Harvey Weinstein.
When was he recorded?
Just wanted to point out that the only joke in this entire post is the opening line and that’s about his entrance theme
went ahead and cropped that out in case there was any confusion, certainly not trying to make light of anything serious
I’m failing to get Signor’s point
Ah well. Maybe he’ll team with Enzo on the indies.
So, the timing makes me think Rich walked into the WWE office and said, “Hey, I brought some bad PR to the company, and Lucha Underground Season 4 starts taping soon, so can we maybe…”
Wanted to drop a comment in here to say I’m sorry if the original tone of this felt insensitive in parts, I made some edits in the interest of clarification/not being a jerk, and yeah, apologies for the fart in communication
It’s telling that they wished him well in future endeavors. They did not do the same for Enzo. Perhaps it really was a mutual parting and not a “you’re fired!”
It might just be a case of, “Hey, let’s part ways for now, and we’ll bring you back in a couple of years when people have mostly forgotten about…you know.”
Seeing him in LU Season 4 is intriguing…I’m sure that they can come up with a better gimmick than “smilin dancin guy”.
Wasn’t “Smiling Dancing Guy” his gimmick on the indies too?
Good.
Fucker.
I’m guessing this post originally contained jokes about domestic violence that have since been edited out.
I don’t know why you guys keep making that same mistake. Will you next apologize for doing a podcast with Michael Elgin?