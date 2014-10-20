RIP Ox Baker, Master Of The Heart Punch, 1934-2014

Sad news today for old school wrestling fans as legend Ox Baker has died at the age of 80 following complications from a heart attack.
Baker’s wrestling career spanned 30 years and saw him competing and holding championships everywhere in the world, from the NWA and AWA to the then-WWWF. He’s notable for two major things — his amazing array of iron-on t-shirts and his dreaded finishing strike, the “Heart Punch.” It was such an effective move that it was blamed for the death of two of Baker’s opponents. No joke. From Wikipedia:
On June 13, 1971, Ox and his partner the Claw were wrestling in an AWA Midwest Tag Team Championship tag team match against Alberto Torres and his partner Cowboy Bob Ellis in Verdigre, Nebraska. Torres was injured during the match and died three days later. Though evidence indicated that Torres died of a ruptured appendix, Baker’s Heart Punch was blamed and, though by his own account Baker was privately distraught over the death, he did “work” it as though he had killed Torres.
On August 1, 1972, in Savannah, Georgia Baker faced Ray Gunkel, who was a popular wrestler in (and part owner of) the Georgia promotion. Though it was claimed that Gunkel dropped dead in the ring from the Heart Punch, other accounts, most notably in the biography of Vince McMahon Sex, Lies and Headlocks, state that Gunkel had suffered a heart attack apparently from over-indulging at a restaurant before the match. The truth is that Gunkel won the match and died in the dressing room after the match. In both cases, Baker was “blamed” for the death.
Outside of wrestling, you might recognize Baker from his various acting roles, including “Slag” in the 1981 classic, Escape From New York. The cult film I Like to Hurt People not only featured him, but used one of his signature phrases as its title. Baker also put out a music CD, published both a children’s coloring book and a cookbook (!), and appeared on wrestling shows in a guest role well into the 2000s. He will be truly missed.
To celebrate the life of Ox Baker, here are two very different, equally awesome clips from his career. In the first, Baker starts a riot in Cleveland by refusing to stop Heart Punching his opponent. In the second, he shows up on ‘The Price Is Right’ and hangs out with Bob Barker.
The Price is Right thing is awesome.
Last year, when my artwork was featured on this site, I was contacted by a fellow WL reader who set me up at some local events to promote my work. At the first one I did, I was posted up next to Ox himself. It was far more entertaining than Matt Striker’s appearance at the show.
I always thought the heart punch would be a great gimmick to bring back, where you have someone start breaking it out (a Rusev, for instance) and having the announcers playing it up as this super dangerous, potentially fatal move that they shockingly and disgustingly mention “has been banned for 40 years!”
Incidentally, I used this gimmick during my backyard wrasslin’ days with my character Superbeast, who came out to the song of the same name by Rob Zombie and was nicknamed “The Apex Predator.” He was a Bane-like character who, due to an adrenaline imbalance, was impervious to pain and could only be defeated by being knocked unconscious.
This was circa the year 2000, and I’m pretty sure every aspect of this character has been absorbed somewhere in real life.
Didn’t Crush briefly use a heart punch as his finish, around ’93-’94?
That’s probably where my 16-year-old brain ripped it off from
@Believe in DeShields yup. If you didn’t submit or pass out from Crush’s vicious head vice, he’d lay you out with the heart punch. The dude shoulda been world champ ten times over!
Mean Mark aka Undertaker too in the NWA late 80s
I proposed a pretty epic re-launch for Wade Barrett featuring the Heart Punch on here about a year ago (well before he became Bad News Barrett, at any rate). It’s a shame that WWE missed an opportunity to incorporate Ox Baker into the current universe.
Big Bully Busick used it in Global with them playing up its dangerous qualities. I was a little disappointed he dropped it in the WWF but the Stump Puller was a pretty awesome replacement.
You know I’m in a great deal of sadness today. One of the only wrestlers to scare the shit outta me when I was a kid and a favorite of mine all through life. Rest In (Heart) Punch Ox.
Damn shame. :(
RIP Ox Baker.
In the making-of Escape from New York, Kurt Russell talks about Ox Baker swinging the bat very menacingly, and I think they told him to back off a bit before he killed the star of the movie.
Sto-Vo-Kor belongs to Ox Baker.
First off, my condolences to the family and friends of Ox Baker, as that sort of loss is always a tragedy. If there is a silver line, at least Ox lived a long, full life and wasn’t another “(s)he was far too young for me to be reading this today”.
Silver lining*
Add me to the “get an edit button” contingent.
as much as I don’t want to disrespect the dead his death is kinda of ironic I mean the master of the heart punch a move that suppose to stop your heart dies of a heart attack. if there is a god hes got a weird sense of humor
He’s also the inspiration for a dope ass Mountain Goats song that imagines him getting kicked out of a promotion only to fight his way back and terrify the guys who kicked him out all while being elated. Song is here: [www.youtube.com], but I get if acoustic indie music about wrestlers isn’t everyone’s jam.