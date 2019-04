WWE

WrestleMania and all the events surrounding it must understandably add up to a turbulent time for WWE and its various employees. So when you think about it, it’s not too surprising that some people backstage would quit or be fired over the course of the weekend, especially if there were already ongoing problems. Per PWInsider, it seems that two members of WWE creative left their positions after unrelated conflicts with Vince McMahon in the last few days.