WWE.com

Previously on the Best and Worst of WrestleMania: WrestleMania decided to become inclusive for the first time in 34 years, Asuka and Charlotte Flair stole the show, a 10-year old won the Tag Team Championship, Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey still looked like they wanted to be here, and Daniel Bryan returned. What a difference a year makes.

If you haven’t watched WrestleMania yet, go do that now. Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. BUY THE SHIRT.

One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. Feel free to peruse the WrestleMania 35 tag page if we missed anything.

Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE WrestleMania 35 for April 7, 2018.