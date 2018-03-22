Here’s A Roundup Of Every Wrestling Event On WrestleMania Weekend

Ring of Honor

We are currently speeding down the road to WrestleMania 34, and what a trip it’s been so far. We’ve covered it pretty extensively here at With Spandex, from the battle royal name scandal to the early betting odds to the possibilty of Rusev getting hit in the face with a paint can on the Grandest Stage Of Them All. With all the Mania-related … mania, it can be easy to overlook how many other cool wrestling shows are happening the first weekend of April. That is, until we list a bunch of them right here in this article!

(All times listed are local to New Orleans.)

NXT: TakeOver: New Orleans – April 7, 6:15 p.m.

WWE

Let’s start with the obvious: WWE‘s NXT: TakeOver: New Orleans is airing live on WWE Network, and it should be a good one.

We’ve got Aleister Black vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas for the NXT Championship, Zelina Vega and Candice LeRae probably getting involved in that, Ember Moon vs. Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women’s Championship, the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, and a ladder match for the new NXT North American Championship between Adam Cole (bay bay), EC3 (!!!), Killian Davis, Lars Sullivan, Ricochet (!!!), and certified shot-taker-upon-Ricochet Velveteen Dream. I’m going to try not to use the phrase “stacked card” too many times in this article, but that is a STACKED CARD.

Ring of Honor: Supercard Of Honor XII – April 7, 7:30 p.m.

Speaking of STACKED CARDS (last time I will use that phrase!), ROH‘s twelfth Supercard of Honor looks like either the season or mid-season finale for the ongoing Bullet Club drama. We’ve got Kota Ibushi facing (Team Cody member) Hangman Page plus Cody vs. Kenny Omega for leadership of Biz Cliz in the double main event. I’ve talked about this crazy soap opera in my New Japan column and it’s only gotten better since my last article, with a shocking Bury the Bear sneak attack and Page taking an Ibushi-esque moonsault off a balcony.

It’s been kind of overlooked, but the other half of the main event, Dalton Castle vs. Marty Scurll for the ROH World Championship should be a barnburner too. These two majestic birds have been gold together so far, and you know the entrances as well as the wrestling here are going to be epic. Like all ROH shows, you can watch Supercard of Honor here.