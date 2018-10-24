Roman Reigns Was Greeted With A Show Of Support After His Emotional Announcement Monday Night

10.24.18 2 hours ago 6 Comments

WWE

The world is still reeling after Roman Reigns broke character on Monday night and spoke from the heart on his decade-long battle with leukemia. He ensured his announcement wasn’t a retirement speech before sharing that leukemia had returned and he’d have to relinquish the WWE Universal championship.

Shortly after Reigns, with tears in his eyes, stood for one final Shield pose next to Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins, the former champion was greeted backstage by the likes of Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Paul Heyman, Braun Strowman and Titus O’Neil.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSROMAN REIGNSWWE

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.23.18 1 day ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.22.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.22.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, And Cloud Nothings

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, And Cloud Nothings

10.19.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.16.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.15.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP