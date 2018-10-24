WWE

The world is still reeling after Roman Reigns broke character on Monday night and spoke from the heart on his decade-long battle with leukemia. He ensured his announcement wasn’t a retirement speech before sharing that leukemia had returned and he’d have to relinquish the WWE Universal championship.

Shortly after Reigns, with tears in his eyes, stood for one final Shield pose next to Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins, the former champion was greeted backstage by the likes of Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Paul Heyman, Braun Strowman and Titus O’Neil.