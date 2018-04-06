Do you hear that? That’s the sound of the last few cars speeding down the road to WrestleMania. We’re just 48 hours from the Granddaddy Of ‘Em All kicking off in New Orleans, and as such, pretty much every single member of the WWE roster is in overdrive doing interviews and making public appearances. (Side note: Follow With Spandex on Instagram to see said interviews and public appearances, because we’re on site all weekend long.) As such, WWE Superstars are popping up and popping off, and it’s all being recorded.
One of the biggest stars competing at WrestleMania 34 is none other than Roman Reigns, who is lined up to headline his fourth straight WrestleMania. He’s pinned the Undertaker and Triple H at the past two Manias, but it was his first Mania main event, against Brock Lesnar, that still hasn’t gotten a proper resolution. As Reigns tells the New York Post, that still weighs on him:
“I do have that unclosed box, you know, between Brock and I that we don’t have any closure on, and it’s really cool to see it come full circle now three years later.”
Maybe that’s why his promo quality has improved lately. He’s actually saying what he means. Imagine that.
The unclosed box is a far better motivation for this feud than “I hate part-timers.” Why am I supposed to sympathize that? I’m supposed to hate Brock because he negotiated a better deal?
“I hate Superman because he made me bald” is better motivation than that.
Whenever one of the full time guys rip on part timers, I always read it as jealousy more than anything else
I don’t know, I kind of get it.
The storytelling around part timers is so often bad, I think it’s in the fan’s best interest to want guys that are going to contribute to better stories.
Watching somebody grind up from the bottom is a lot more satisfying than somebody just showing up, getting a match, and bouncing.
Either he’s shoot calling out his actual real-world bosses Paul Levesque and Stephanie MacMahon or this is a work.
Roman has main evented Wrestlemania exclusively against part timers, they’ve been giving him the rub year after year, despite what fans have felt & he’s still complaining?
“But there are a lot of full-time guys that are never gonna, as a collective, reach our potentials”
He’s not just talking about himself. Roman’s the top guy, he’s going to be fine regardless of who he’s facing. The other guys, they’re who gets bumped down the card when you bring in your Goldbergs/Rhondas/etc.