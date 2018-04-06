Roman Reigns Has ‘Legitimate Beef’ With Brock Lesnar Being A Part-Timer

04.06.18

WWE

Do you hear that? That’s the sound of the last few cars speeding down the road to WrestleMania. We’re just 48 hours from the Granddaddy Of ‘Em All kicking off in New Orleans, and as such, pretty much every single member of the WWE roster is in overdrive doing interviews and making public appearances. (Side note: Follow With Spandex on Instagram to see said interviews and public appearances, because we’re on site all weekend long.) As such, WWE Superstars are popping up and popping off, and it’s all being recorded.

One of the biggest stars competing at WrestleMania 34 is none other than Roman Reigns, who is lined up to headline his fourth straight WrestleMania. He’s pinned the Undertaker and Triple H at the past two Manias, but it was his first Mania main event, against Brock Lesnar, that still hasn’t gotten a proper resolution. As Reigns tells the New York Post, that still weighs on him:

“I do have that unclosed box, you know, between Brock and I that we don’t have any closure on, and it’s really cool to see it come full circle now three years later.”

