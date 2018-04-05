Dana White Confirms That Brock Lesnar Is Headed Back To The UFC

Dana White dropping news that Brock Lesnar is coming back to the octagon. pic.twitter.com/FUGHO21i8O — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) April 5, 2018

Brock Lesnar’s grand return to the UFC has been speculated upon for nearly a year, and now UFC president Dana White has blatantly come out and said it: Lesnar is returning to the UFC. The announcement was made with surprisingly little fanfare on UFC Tonight to light heavyweight champion and commentator Daniel Cormier, who is fighting for Brock’s old heavyweight title when he takes on Stipe Miocic this July.

And if it feels like White is blowing smoke, Paul Heyman even told the NY Post’s Joseph Staszewski that Brock’s WrestleMania 34 match against Roman Reigns could be Brock’s final appearance in the company for a long while.

“It’s most likely the answer to that is yes. The reasons are rather public. Brock is eyeballing a return to the Octagon. He’s made no secret about it. He’s out in Las Vegas at the UFC offices taking a selfie with Dana White wearing a UFC T-shirt. These are not secret negotiations.”

It’s not surprising that Brock wants to come back. At 40 years old, he’s still got something left, even though he has to hop back into the USADA testing pool and serve out his suspension for a failed drug test back in 2016. Realistically, Brock could take on the winner of Miocic/Cormier by the end of 2018. Imagine that, Brock Lesnar, back on top of the UFC.

Still, it kinda takes the juice out of that matchup if we know Brock is on his way out. It basically guarantees a Reigns win at WrestleMania, right? Still, Brock is going to do what Brock wants to do, and if he feels like he can make one last UFC run, then it’ll be fun to watch.

Oh, and maybe stick Heyman with Ronda?

