Roman Reigns made his College GameDay debut on Saturday afternoon, as the WWE Universal Champion was the show’s guest picker. Most of his picks went about how you would expect — he picked a few underdogs, picked against Utah because he lost to them when he was at Georgia Tech, and when it was time to pick TCU’s game against Ohio State, Reigns once again put off a heel turn and picked the Horned Frogs.

The coolest moment of his time on the GameDay set, though, came when Reigns and co. picked LSU’s game against Auburn. It should be a fantastic game, and Reigns sees LSU walking into Jordan Hare and taking down their Tiger brethren.

Why? Easy: Reigns knows the unofficial mayor of New Orleans, 2018 Warrior Award recipient and the personification of a ray of sunshine, Jarrius “J.J.” Robertson. He made it a point to shout out Robertson, and after the pick was submitted, J.J. showed some love to the champ on Twitter.