Ron Funches Showed Off His Sweet Wrestling Moves On ‘Conan’

#Stand-Up #Comedy #Pro Wrestling #Conan
03.14.18 1 hour ago

YouTube

We love Ron Funches around here in the With Spandex offices, as evidenced by this post a while back, which was inspired by Ron’s boundless, longtime love for professional wrestling. He’s got a great bit about how to handle people who tell him wrestling is fake, and it remains a good defense mechanism for keeping the haters in your life at bay. A refresher for you:

Comedians wanting to be pro wrestlers is nothing new. It’s like athletes who want to be rappers. Those clips on YouTube touting “comedian destroys heckler” is the “shoot interview” of the comedy world. Retired wrestlers are replacing appearances in bingo halls with shows in comedy theaters.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stand-Up#Comedy#Pro Wrestling#Conan
TAGScomedyCONANPRO WRESTLINGRON FUNCHESSTAND-UP

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 7 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 7 days ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP