Ron Funches Showed Off His Sweet Wrestling Moves On ‘Conan’

YouTube

We love Ron Funches around here in the With Spandex offices, as evidenced by this post a while back, which was inspired by Ron’s boundless, longtime love for professional wrestling. He’s got a great bit about how to handle people who tell him wrestling is fake, and it remains a good defense mechanism for keeping the haters in your life at bay. A refresher for you:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Comedians wanting to be pro wrestlers is nothing new. It’s like athletes who want to be rappers. Those clips on YouTube touting “comedian destroys heckler” is the “shoot interview” of the comedy world. Retired wrestlers are replacing appearances in bingo halls with shows in comedy theaters.