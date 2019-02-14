Ronda Rousey Is Joining Total Divas, As More Superstars Depart

02.14.19 1 hour ago 4 Comments

WWE

More Total Divas news has emerged since Sonya Deville announced that she’s joining the cast of Total Divas, just after Lana revealed on a podcast that she and Rusev are off the show. Squared Circle Sirens broke the news that Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey is joining the cast for Season 9, which isn’t too shocking considering how many episodes in Season 8 made a big deal about her joining WWE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ronda Rousey#WWE
TAGSBELLA TWINSPAIGERONDA ROUSEYTOTAL DIVASWWE

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.12.19 2 days ago
The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

02.12.19 2 days ago
The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

02.11.19 3 days ago 2 Comments
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.11.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.11.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.08.19 6 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP