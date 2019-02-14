More Total Divas news has emerged since Sonya Deville announced that she’s joining the cast of Total Divas, just after Lana revealed on a podcast that she and Rusev are off the show. Squared Circle Sirens broke the news that Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey is joining the cast for Season 9, which isn’t too shocking considering how many episodes in Season 8 made a big deal about her joining WWE.
Ronda Rousey Is Joining Total Divas, As More Superstars Depart
Around The Web
There are 4 comments
Becky Lynch: ::cracks knuckles:: This’ll be like shootin’ fish in a barrel!
Becky’s twitter is gonna be at an all-time high.
Ronda should have held out for “Doomsday Preppers”
What is Nikki’s storyline on Total Bellas going to be now that she’s not wrestling or dating Cena? Is she going to be like the tall Kardashian who’s career is being around her sister?