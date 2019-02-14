Ronda Rousey Is Joining Total Divas, As More Superstars Depart

WWE

More Total Divas news has emerged since Sonya Deville announced that she’s joining the cast of Total Divas, just after Lana revealed on a podcast that she and Rusev are off the show. Squared Circle Sirens broke the news that Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey is joining the cast for Season 9, which isn’t too shocking considering how many episodes in Season 8 made a big deal about her joining WWE.