Twitter Had A Lot Of Fun With Ronda Rousey’s SummerSlam Eye Makeup

Ronda Rousey will look to get revenge on Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam, after Bliss interrupted Rousey’s first ever title match at Money in the Bank by cashing in her briefcase while Rousey had Nia Jax in an armbar.

The camera cut to Rousey in the locker room during the SummerSlam preshow, showing how focused she was and just generally being menacing. However, while the idea was to show how intimidating she was, it was her eye makeup that had the biggest impact on viewers as her extreme eye shadow, which is a departure from her typical in-ring look, immediately brought out the Twitter jokes.