Twitter Had A Lot Of Fun With Ronda Rousey’s SummerSlam Eye Makeup

#WWE Summerslam 2018 #Ronda Rousey
08.19.18 41 mins ago

WWE

Ronda Rousey will look to get revenge on Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam, after Bliss interrupted Rousey’s first ever title match at Money in the Bank by cashing in her briefcase while Rousey had Nia Jax in an armbar.

The camera cut to Rousey in the locker room during the SummerSlam preshow, showing how focused she was and just generally being menacing. However, while the idea was to show how intimidating she was, it was her eye makeup that had the biggest impact on viewers as her extreme eye shadow, which is a departure from her typical in-ring look, immediately brought out the Twitter jokes.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE Summerslam 2018#Ronda Rousey
TAGSRONDA ROUSEYWWE SUMMERSLAM 2018

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP