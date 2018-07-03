Ruby Riott Suffered A Knee Injury Over The Weekend And Here’s What We Know

#WWE Raw #WWE
07.03.18 60 mins ago 3 Comments

WWE

It was apparently a rough weekend for WWE Raw superstars. On Monday afternoon, WWE announced Bray Wyatt had suffered “multiple injuries” in a head-on car accident in Tampa as he was on his way to the airport to go to Live events on Friday. Wyatt was released from the hospital, but missed Raw and his status is unknown for the immediate future.

Wyatt wasn’t the only one injured over the weekend, though, as Ruby Riott also was taken out of action for Monday’s Raw due to an injury suffered at a WWE Live event. WWE announced on Tuesday afternoon that Riott had suffered an MCL sprain in her left knee over the weekend and was headed in to have an MRI later on Tuesday.

That results of that MRI will determine the length of time Riott will miss due to her injury, but it’s not good news for her or the Riott Squad if she is forced onto the shelf for any extended period of time. Hopefully the MRI will not reveal any significant damage to her left knee and she can make a full and speedy recovery to get back in the ring. Until then we wish her the best and will have to see how creative handles the Riott Squad in her absence.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSinjuriesRuby RiottWWEWWE RAW

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.03.18 4 hours ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

07.03.18 5 hours ago
The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.02.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.29.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Drake, Gorillaz, And Florence And The Machine

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Drake, Gorillaz, And Florence And The Machine

06.29.18 4 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

06.29.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP