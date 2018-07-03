WWE

It was apparently a rough weekend for WWE Raw superstars. On Monday afternoon, WWE announced Bray Wyatt had suffered “multiple injuries” in a head-on car accident in Tampa as he was on his way to the airport to go to Live events on Friday. Wyatt was released from the hospital, but missed Raw and his status is unknown for the immediate future.

Wyatt wasn’t the only one injured over the weekend, though, as Ruby Riott also was taken out of action for Monday’s Raw due to an injury suffered at a WWE Live event. WWE announced on Tuesday afternoon that Riott had suffered an MCL sprain in her left knee over the weekend and was headed in to have an MRI later on Tuesday.

That results of that MRI will determine the length of time Riott will miss due to her injury, but it’s not good news for her or the Riott Squad if she is forced onto the shelf for any extended period of time. Hopefully the MRI will not reveal any significant damage to her left knee and she can make a full and speedy recovery to get back in the ring. Until then we wish her the best and will have to see how creative handles the Riott Squad in her absence.