The Wrestling Episode: ‘Sabrina The Teenage Witch’ Battles Mr. Ass

The Wrestling Episode is our cleverly-named feature wherein we watch non-wrestling shows with wrestling episodes and try to figure out what the hell’s going on in them. You’d be surprised how many there are. You can watch the episode on Hulu here. If you have any suggestions on shows that need to be featured in The Wrestling Episode, let us know in our comments section below.

I’ve Never Heard Of Sabrina The Teenage Witch. What Is It?

On her 16th birthday, TV’s Melissa Joan Hart finds out she’s part witch and can do magic. She quickly runs afoul of demonic Ron Perlman, who is using WCW Superstars to train demons and send them to Christian Hell if they don’t win wrestling matches. [checks notes] Sorry, wrong witch show wrestling episode.

Sabrina spends her time practicing magic alongside her 500-year old witch aunts, Hilda and Zelda, and the family pet Salem, a black cat possessed by the spirit of a punished witch who tried to take over the world and was sentenced to 100 years shitting in a box. Normal sitcom stuff. Sabrina’s not very good at magic, but she means well, making her a sort of Satanic Paddington Bear.

Shorter version: What if Buffy The Vampire Slayer wasn’t allowed to kill anybody?

And There’s A Wrestling Episode?

Oh, you didn’t know? Your ass better call somebody.

It’s technically more of a wedding episode, but it’s got enough wrestling in it that 20 years later Melissa Joan Hart is a huge Twitter smark and was, at least in my head-canon, the inspiration for Stephanie Tanner cheering skeletons over chickens on that one episode of Fuller House.