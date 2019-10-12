Sami Callihan will challenge Brian Cage for the Impact World Championship at Bound For Glory and he earned his number one contender position in an uncommon way, by defeating former Knockouts Champion Tessa Blanchard. When Callihan spoke to With Spandex at AXS TV‘s media round table for their new wrestling show, while he acknowledged the historic nature of his matches with Blanchard and praise Impact’s decision to air them, he said, “I don’t see it as intergender wrestling. I see it as pro wrestling.”

Callihan vs. Blanchard at Impact Unbreakable was their second singles match in the company this year, following one at Slammiversary. While other recent televised intergender wrestling matches (between Scarlett Bourdeaux and a few male Impact wrestlers, between Becky Lynch and James Ellsworth in WWE) have been more comedic, those between Blanchard and Callihan were more hard-hitting and comparable to serious bouts between wrestlers of the same gender in the company.