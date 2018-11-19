WWE

Unlike the SmackDown Live women’s team, by the WWE Survivor Series 2018 kickoff show, it looks like Monday Night Raw’s squad for the traditional 5-on-5 elimination tag match was set. However, the team of Natalya, Nia Jax, Tamina, Mickie James, and Ruby Riott, captained by Alexa Bliss, was too volatile to last. Pre-show viewers saw Bliss giving a motivational speech to her team backstage, and it seemed to be going well. Then Riott brought up how she had broken Natalya’s dead father’s sunglasses on a recent Raw, and the Total Divas star attacked her.