Sasha Banks And Bayley Were Last-Minute Additions To The Raw Women’s Survivor Series Team

11.18.18 46 mins ago

WWE

Unlike the SmackDown Live women’s team, by the WWE Survivor Series 2018 kickoff show, it looks like Monday Night Raw’s squad for the traditional 5-on-5 elimination tag match was set. However, the team of Natalya, Nia Jax, Tamina, Mickie James, and Ruby Riott, captained by Alexa Bliss, was too volatile to last. Pre-show viewers saw Bliss giving a motivational speech to her team backstage, and it seemed to be going well. Then Riott brought up how she had broken Natalya’s dead father’s sunglasses on a recent Raw, and the Total Divas star attacked her.

TOPICS#WWE Survivor Series 2018#Sasha Banks#WWE
TAGSALEXA BLISSBAYLEYSASHA BANKSWWEWWE SURVIVOR SERIESWWE SURVIVOR SERIES 2018

