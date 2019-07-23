Seth Rollins’ Raw Reunion Spot Was Reportedly Intended For A Different Superstar

WWE

As recounted in this week’s Best and Worst, among the many Legends spots on last night’s WWE Raw Reunion was one in which Triple H and Shawn Michaels, representing D-Generation X, helped Seth Rollins fend off the Club (now called the OC), and were then joined by more members of DX as well as the Outsiders. The idea seemed to be that Seth Rollins would look cool by hanging out with a bunch of old guys who were cool 20 years ago, but whether that actually works or not is a discussion I’ll leave for elsewhere.