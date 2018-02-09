YouTube

It’s a pretty good time to be Shinsuke Nakamura right now. He’s heading to one of the main events at WrestleMania 34 after winning the men’s Royal Rumble match, and he’s finally a focal point of Smackdown Live after nearly a year of not doing much since his main roster call-up.

Of course, long before coming to WWE a couple of years ago, Nakamura was a legitimate pop culture phenomenon in his native Japan, and enjoyed several years as a high-profile public figure.

Nakamura had an autobiography published before he signed with WWE, and it was originally released in two volumes in Japanese. North American fans can finally rejoice, as this summer, a version of those memoirs will be published in English for the first time.