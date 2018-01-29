One WrestleMania Main Event Is Set After The Men’s Royal Rumble Match

The 2018 Royal Rumble was one of the best in recent memory, as WWE offered up a final four of John Cena, Finn Balor, Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura. The big surprise entrant to this year’s Rumble was Rey Mysterio, who gave us a couple of 619s, including to both Cena and Orton at the same time, and other vintage Rey moments before getting tossed out as part of the final six by Balor.
Of the final four, Balor was tossed out first by John Cena, but not before hitting Nakamura with a nasty stomp as a counter.
im more interested in why wwe had reigns lose not only the ic title, but not get a title shot for a big title at wrestlemania. unless they got somethin else cookin for him, it makes me think that maybe those steroid rumors are more than just smoke.
Raw has the chamber. It’ll be for a title shot. He’s going to win it.
Wanna take a look at the pic in this article and then re-read the 1st sentence?
While hell yes I’d love to see Nakamura v Styles again, especially at WM, but I’d have popped harder if he challenged Brock Lesnar! Having written this, I started watching late and I’m still watching and am currently on the Bar tag match…but I think Shinsuke should’ve challenged Brock the Raw after WM last year.
Why? It makes more sense to have Nakamura vs Styles at Mania.