One WrestleMania Main Event Is Set After The Men’s Royal Rumble Match

WWE Network

The 2018 Royal Rumble was one of the best in recent memory, as WWE offered up a final four of John Cena, Finn Balor, Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura. The big surprise entrant to this year’s Rumble was Rey Mysterio, who gave us a couple of 619s, including to both Cena and Orton at the same time, and other vintage Rey moments before getting tossed out as part of the final six by Balor.

Of the final four, Balor was tossed out first by John Cena, but not before hitting Nakamura with a nasty stomp as a counter.