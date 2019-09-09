At Revolution Pro Wrestling’s Summer Sizzler event on August 30, British Tag Team Champions Sha Samuels and Josh Bodom faced Aussie Open for the right to challenge for the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships at NJPW’s Royal Quest the following night. Aussie Open won, but not quite in the way the teams had planned, which triggered a shoot attack that has now ended the career of a referee and at least severely damaged that of a wrestler.

Yeah I slammed the ref and what fine me it’s ok…..i do well Honestly @RevProUK should be ashamed of themselves to allow such a bull**** decision to stand! I’ve worked my arse off for 17 years to get an opportunity to work NJPW We need VAR pic.twitter.com/P0dINfkjsz — Sha Samuels (@Shasamuels) September 2, 2019

According to those involved, Aussie Open were always supposed to win the match, but about five minutes later. However, referee Aaren Wilde counted to three when Samuels didn’t kick out of a pin earlier than the planned ending. Samuels responded by bodyslamming Wilde, something that had not been planned beforehand or discussed with the referee, and claiming he had been screwed, a la Bret Hart in Montreal. What couldn’t be seen on RevPro’s footage of the match, though, was that the post-match attack continued outside the ring, where Josh Bodom attacked the referee in a way that looked much more like someone being beaten up in real life than a bodyslam.

Last weekend at RevPro I was attacked after the Royal Quest tag match. This was not part of the show, it was not planned. I was grabbed and slammed to the mat by Sha and then something happened on the outside. I honesty don’t know what, that part was a blur. 1|6 — aarennnn✨ (@AarenWilde) September 7, 2019

As a result, I have sustained a much-more-serious-than-originally-thought neck and shoulder injury that means I am no longer able to referee. I hate the term ‘retire’, so I’ll say this; I am indefinitely unable to referee due to medical restrictions. 2|6 — aarennnn✨ (@AarenWilde) September 7, 2019

It took about a week and a series of tweets from Wilde for the serious fallout from this match to begin. Wilde tweeted that “Last weekend at RevPro I was attacked after the Royal Quest tag match. This was not part of the show, it was not planned. I was grabbed and slammed to the mat by Sha and then something happened on the outside. I honesty don’t know what, that part was a blur.” He said that “As a result, I have sustained a much-more-serious-than-originally-thought neck and shoulder injury that means I am no longer able to referee,” and clarified that the intended winners of the match still won and that this was the first botched ending in his career as a pro wrestling referee. He also requested donations via PayPal since the injury left him unable to referee for football/soccer, his main source of income.

Thank you for a wonderful few years in professional wrestling. I am distraught that it had to end this way. Support promotions that value performer and spectator welfare: @RIPTIDEwres, @ThisIs_Progress, @FutureShockWres that I know of. I’ll be back here when I mentally can be ✨ — aarennnn✨ (@AarenWilde) September 7, 2019

Wilde’s statements were quickly met with criticism and skepticism from some members of the wrestling business, including David Starr through the We The Independent (indie wrestler collective/t-shirt brand) account. He responded to claims that his injury occurred because he was poorly trained by stating that “Never once in 3+ years of refereeing have I been injured in a ref bump. As it was always agreed prior with all parties as pro wrestling is a performance where the referee is not in physical involvement. Sizzler was not an agreed physical involvement. I hope this clarifies.”