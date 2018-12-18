Between the announcement that Vince McMahon would return to Monday Night Raw and rumors that WWE has “something big” planned to turn around its flagship show’s sagging viewership, The Universe was buzzing. What would it be? Vince stepping down and putting Triple H in charge? Another talent draft? The Elite? The, the Elite?
It turns out the announcement is that, uh … one general manager is bad, but four generals manager is good. Question mark?
Vince McMahon opened up the show by introducing his daughter, Stephanie. Stephanie and Vince welcomed Triple H, and then everyone introduced Shane McMahon. The announcement: that WWE “hasn’t been doing a very good job lately,” and that the “era of absentee management is over.” Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, and Shane McMahon will be running Raw and Smackdown going forward, and say that now we, the fans, are the authority. Maybe this is the first step in a long journey, but for longtime fans it feels like more of the same.
This reminds me of how Domino’s was like, “Hey everyone, we know we’ve been selling you shitty pizza. Well now we’re going to sell you GOOD pizza! You’re excited to buy our pizza now, right?”
And then they kept it going with “We suck taking orders over the phone, so now we have a good online ordering system!” and “Our stores were old and terrible, so we remodeled them!”.
Oddly enough, that whole strategy seems to have paid off though.
In the recent survey they sent I commented that I wanted less emphasis on authority figures and fewer McMahons onscreen. Although they didn’t personally read my comment and I was likely not the only person who said it, this still feels like a big middle finger. Maybe this is a swerve and by the end of the show something else will happen?
like maybe the final scene is them all jumping into a limo and then….
So was the big plan was a quick mea culpa and then a big fat nothing burger. Also if Shane is also taking responsibility for Raw sucking so much can we just give all the credit to Paige for SDL being awesome?
How is NXT done so perfectly, while the “flagship” show is bungled so badly?
Not entirely perfect. They really need to shut up about Johnny Gargano when Candice is on-screen. Mentioning him once or maybe even twice is fine, I guess, but it’s fucking incessant.
Yikes.
The cool kids are usually back for the Rumble – Mania season… but at this point, sounds like we might never come back.
I switched to football as soon as it started.
Motherfff..