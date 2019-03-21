This week’s episode of Smackdown Live was dominated by the gauntlet match that took up the entire second hour, during which Kofi Kingston defeated five opponents in pursuit of a shot at the WWE Championship at WrestleMania, only to be beaten by a surprise sixth opponent, the WWE Champion Daniel Bryan. The show also featured an advertised appearance by the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley, who lost a non-title match against the IIconics.
Kofi’s Gauntlet Gained More Viewers For Smackdown This Week
Elle Collins 03.21.19 27 mins ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 03.19.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
Chloe Gilke 03.18.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 03.18.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week
Derrick Rossignol 03.15.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 03.12.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 03.11.19 1 week ago