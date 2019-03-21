Kofi’s Gauntlet Gained More Viewers For Smackdown This Week

WWE

This week’s episode of Smackdown Live was dominated by the gauntlet match that took up the entire second hour, during which Kofi Kingston defeated five opponents in pursuit of a shot at the WWE Championship at WrestleMania, only to be beaten by a surprise sixth opponent, the WWE Champion Daniel Bryan. The show also featured an advertised appearance by the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley, who lost a non-title match against the IIconics.