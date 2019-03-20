The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 3/19/19: Sinister Six

Pro Wrestling Editor
03.20.19

WWE Smackdown Live

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live: New Day pressed Mr. McMahon about Kofi Kingston deserving a title opportunity at WrestleMania and got Kofi put into a five-man gauntlet match to prove himself. Also, Shane McMahon revealed his true form, the IIconics (successfully) called out the Boss-n-Hug Connection, and Rey Mysterio wrestled in gear that made him look like a blow-up doll.

Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it, and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. BUY THE SHIRT.

One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. I know we always ask this, and that this part is copy and pasted in every week, but we appreciate it every week.

And now, here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for March 19, 2019.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Best And Worst
TAGSBest and WorstBEST AND WORST OF SMACKDOWNBEST AND WORST OF SMACKDOWN LIVEWWE SMACKDOWNwwe smackdown live
With Spandex Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.19.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.18.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.18.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.15.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.12.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.11.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP