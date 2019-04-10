New Tag Team Champions Were Crowned On Smackdown, And One Superstar Beat Them Down After The Match

WWE

Matt and Jeff Hardy just became the new WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions tonight, when they defeated the Usos with a Twist of Fate that led directly into a Swanton Bomb. This was after they didn’t take part in the Four-Way match for those titles at WrestleMania, where the Usos retained against the Bar, Rusev and Nakamura, and Aleister Black and Ricochet. The Hardyz, meanwhile, only appeared in the André The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, giving the impression that their heyday was probably over. Nevertheless, the veteran team is now at the top of the division once again. You can see the finish of tonight’s match right here: