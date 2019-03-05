SNL’s Michael Che And Colin Jost Will Be At WrestleMania 35

03.04.19 41 mins ago

WWE

As WWE announced yesterday, Colin Jost and Michael Che, the hosts of Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update, were guests tonight on Monday Night Raw. Mostly they just wandered around backstage encountering various Superstars and reacting accordingly. However, Stephanie McMahon announced almost casually during her segment with Che and Jost that they’ll be appearing as “special guest correspondents” at WrestleMania 35.

