As WWE announced yesterday, Colin Jost and Michael Che, the hosts of Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update, were guests tonight on Monday Night Raw. Mostly they just wandered around backstage encountering various Superstars and reacting accordingly. However, Stephanie McMahon announced almost casually during her segment with Che and Jost that they’ll be appearing as “special guest correspondents” at WrestleMania 35.
SNL’s Michael Che And Colin Jost Will Be At WrestleMania 35
Elle Collins 03.04.19 41 mins ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 03.04.19 12 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
Chloe Gilke 03.04.19 12 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week
Derrick Rossignol 03.01.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 02.26.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
Chloe Gilke 02.25.19 1 week ago