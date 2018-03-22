Stephanie McMahon Is Being Trained To Punch Ronda Rousey By A Former MMA Fighter

Who better to train Stephanie McMahon to survive that patented Ronda Rousey blitz and armbar combo than an MMA fighter? Steph has just a few weeks left before she’s set to face off against Rousey and Kurt Angle with Triple H by her side at WrestleMania 34 on April 8th. And according to some photos that just popped up on social media, she’s doing some extra prep work en route to the squared circle for this one. In her corner: former MMA fighter and infamous Kimbo Slice beater Seth Petruzelli.

Petruzelli is best known for being a last-second replacement to fight Kimbo Slice back in 2008 after Ken Shamrock suspiciously backed due to a cut after demanding more money on the day of the fight. The revelation that promotion EliteXC offered Petruzelli a financial incentive to stand and swing with Slice led to EliteXC’s demise. Petruzelli retired from MMA in 2013 and has been helping WWE stars tighten up their striking at the Performance Center since 2015.

