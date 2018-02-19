Steve Austin Had Words With Brian Pillman’s Son About His Kiddie Pool

One of the most memorable angles of WWE’s Attitude Era came actually came about a year before WWE started using “attitude” as a branding slogan. On Nov. 4, 1996, Stone Cold Steve Austin invaded the home of an injured Brian Pillman, who was lying in wait with a loaded handgun, and chaos, as it often did in regards to Austin, ensued. You can read Brandon Stroud’s excellent recap of the whole angle here, and if you’ve somehow never seen it before, just click “play” below:
Now, more than two decades later, Pillman’s son, Brian Pillman Jr. — a pro wrestler in his own right — is coming, and he’s got receipts.
It all started on Twitter (because of course it did) when Pillman Jr. was asked about that fateful night — and specifically, that kiddie pool Austin used to try and drown one of his dad’s friends. Even though Pillman Jr. would’ve been around three years old at the time of Austin’s home invasion, he clearly still had painful memories of his cherished turtle pool meeting its maker:
My friends back home, when I was spreading the gospel of wrestling after falling back in love with it in 2007, thought the idea of Stone Cold invading another wrestler’s home AND beating up his hired goons was so freaking hilarious. And it is, it still very much is. There should be a Double Dragon-like game of just that moment where you play as Austin (and yeah, I know there was a similar Gameboy Color game like that).
Now I want Austin to destroy Heath Slater’s pool.
Nowhere else to put this yet, so apologies for posting off-topic… JEFF JARRETT is going into the WWE Hall of Fame.
Cute.
If Pillman’s son ever goes to WWE he needs to debut by jumping Austin in the ring and beating him down.