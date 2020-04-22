Tessa Blanchard Skipped Impact’s Rebellion Event Because Of COVID-19

She might be a controversial figure with an alleged history of racist language and bullying, but Tessa Blanchard remains at the top of Impact Wrestling, as their World Champion and biggest star. However, last night was the first night of Rebellion, an Impact event that was originally planned as a PPV and became a two-night show on AXS thanks to the Coronavirus Pandemic that has made live events with audiences unsafe and rearranged everyone’s plans.
Unexpectedly, similar health and safety concerns led Tessa Blanchard to skip the event entirely, forcing a change to the main event. The original plan was a Triple Threat for the World Championship with Tessa defending against Michael Elgin and Eddie Edwards. When Tessa didn’t show up, Elgin cut a promo claiming it was because she’s afraid to fight him. Tessa responded on Twitter:
I’ve been in the ring with guys bigger than you and I’ve beaten guys bigger than you. Scared? No. Staying safe? Yes.
To be the best, you’ve got to beat the best.. and whether you or anyone else likes it, I AM the best in @IMPACTWRESTLING 💎 https://t.co/Dk54EVFuO7
— Tessa Blanchard (@Tess_Blanchard) April 22, 2020
She then went on to apologize to fans for missing the event.
I’m sorry to all the fans of @IMPACTWRESTLING that I wasn’t there tonight. These times effect each one of us in very different yet very significant ways. I encourage everyone 2 stay home & that includes myself. Great job to everyone who competed tonight. #WeAreAllInThisTogether
— Tessa Blanchard (@Tess_Blanchard) April 22, 2020
The other big news out of Impact Rebellion is that Willie Mack defeated Ace Austin to become the new X-Division Champion. This is Mack’s first title in Impact, and he’s a really likable performer, so it’s cool to see him get a run with a belt.
.@Willie_Mack didn't have a crowd for his HUGE X-Division title win so let's make up for that digitally.
Reply with your congratulations and let's show Willie all the love! #Rebellion pic.twitter.com/s3XPd7TTyJ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 22, 2020
Also, Crazzy Steve returned to Impact. Decay fans rejoice.
About last night …..@IMPACTWRESTLING #rebellion pic.twitter.com/o33MTXPtMy
— Crazzy Steve (@steveofcrazzy) April 22, 2020