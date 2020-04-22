Tessa Blanchard Skipped Impact’s Rebellion Event Because Of COVID-19

She might be a controversial figure with an alleged history of racist language and bullying, but Tessa Blanchard remains at the top of Impact Wrestling, as their World Champion and biggest star. However, last night was the first night of Rebellion, an Impact event that was originally planned as a PPV and became a two-night show on AXS thanks to the Coronavirus Pandemic that has made live events with audiences unsafe and rearranged everyone’s plans.

Unexpectedly, similar health and safety concerns led Tessa Blanchard to skip the event entirely, forcing a change to the main event. The original plan was a Triple Threat for the World Championship with Tessa defending against Michael Elgin and Eddie Edwards. When Tessa didn’t show up, Elgin cut a promo claiming it was because she’s afraid to fight him. Tessa responded on Twitter: