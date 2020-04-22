Impact Wrestling

Tessa Blanchard Skipped Impact’s Rebellion Event Because Of COVID-19

by: Twitter

She might be a controversial figure with an alleged history of racist language and bullying, but Tessa Blanchard remains at the top of Impact Wrestling, as their World Champion and biggest star. However, last night was the first night of Rebellion, an Impact event that was originally planned as a PPV and became a two-night show on AXS thanks to the Coronavirus Pandemic that has made live events with audiences unsafe and rearranged everyone’s plans.

Unexpectedly, similar health and safety concerns led Tessa Blanchard to skip the event entirely, forcing a change to the main event. The original plan was a Triple Threat for the World Championship with Tessa defending against Michael Elgin and Eddie Edwards. When Tessa didn’t show up, Elgin cut a promo claiming it was because she’s afraid to fight him. Tessa responded on Twitter:

She then went on to apologize to fans for missing the event.

The other big news out of Impact Rebellion is that Willie Mack defeated Ace Austin to become the new X-Division Champion. This is Mack’s first title in Impact, and he’s a really likable performer, so it’s cool to see him get a run with a belt.

Also, Crazzy Steve returned to Impact. Decay fans rejoice.

