Tessa Blanchard just made history in the ring, but a lot of fans aren’t as behind her as they might have expected to be a few days ago, and it’s hard to blame them. Nevertheless, Impact went ahead with the story they’d been very clearly building for months, with Tessa winning the Impact World Championship from Sami Callihan in the main event of tonight’s Hard to Kill PPV .

That makes Tessa Blanchard the first woman to win the top title of a major promotion in a Main Event PPV match. Whether she’s the first woman to hold such a title really depends on what you consider a major promotion. Sexy Star won the Lucha Underground Championship in the third Aztec Warfare match (LU’s Royal Rumble equivalent), but Lucha Underground looks less like a major wrestling promotion (as opposed to a scifi/fantasy show about wrestling) the longer they’ve been off TV. And then of course there’s Kimber Lee’s Grand Championship run in Chikara a few years back, and various other things on the indies.

But here’s what we can say for sure: No woman has ever won the WWE Championship. No woman ever won the NWA or WCW World Championship. No woman is going to be winning the AEW World Championship anytime soon. Women don’t even compete in NJPW. But as of tonight, one woman has won the Impact World Championship. So in terms of mainstream wrestling that airs on TV, that’s a big deal.

The only problem is, Tessa Blanchard has a lost a lot of fans this weekend, and that puts her new milestone in a weird light, to say the least. On Saturday morning, Tessa tweeted that women should support each other. The clapback was immediate:

You’ve consistently put down, bullied, and belittled countless female coworkers, including me. Is that support? https://t.co/MrOOksiijk — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) January 11, 2020

Remember publicly putting me down on twitter last year for something that didn’t involve you whatsoever, then continuing to drag my name to other people for it? Pepperidge Farm Remembers. You should probably delete this tweet. https://t.co/MnsHVnwavU — Priscilla Kelly (@priscillakelly_) January 11, 2020

As someone who experienced your bullying firsthand, received regular verbal abuse, was spat on, had rumours spread about me, dealt with multiple attempts by you to blacklist me from other companies, (plus more), I just pray you now follow your own advice. https://t.co/MWtmUKLOyf — Isla Dawn (@IslaDawn) January 11, 2020