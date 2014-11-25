The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 11/24/14: May I Lose Your Attention Please

Pre-show notes:
Pandering to the people Daniel Bryan makes me so sad. He’s fantastic in the ring, but that’s not going to get me to look past how brutally obnoxious he was last night.
I’ve always sort of hated him on the mic. I mean, in real life, he seems like a super cool guy and I LOVE his ring work but yeah. I’m with you all the way there.
What would’ve saved that Raw ending with the Anon GM laptop going apeshit was “Avast Anti-Virus Database has been updated” being the last thing heard before we fade to ~ENTERTAINMENT~.
And then Cyrus the Virus becomes the Raw GM next monday?
Only if he’s in full “The Network” mode, and in this case, referring to WWE Network as opposed to TNN.
To be “that guy” for a moment. The expression is “wild hare” not “wild hair”. I’m sorry. I’m so so sorry.
Don’t be sorry. Own it. Take pride in being “that guy”.
It’s all right. Noted and changed.
Oh now I Want To Be “That Guy”.
If we’re being “that guy”, “cast dispersions” should be “cast aspersions”.
*whew*
Why’s everyone acting exhausted about colloquialisms? I’m from the American south, 99% of what I say is incorrect.
Since we’re arguing idioms, I thought Brandon had it right the first time. Isn’t it “wild hair” because it refers to hairs in one’s butt? A quick Google search suggests it’s “wild hair” but it looks like the argument comes up some regularity.
@Brandon as long as you don’t bust out “should of” or “would of”, we’re good!
yeah, I resourced it and it appears that “wild hair” is correct. “Wild hare” is the name of a Bugs Bunny cartoon that plays on the phrase “wild hair.”
Glad you gave a “worst” to the AJ stuff.
I’m starting to think that if the only way she can get reactions is by calling the other divas skanks and whores, maybe she really isn’t all that good after all..
Not only that, but in kayfabe she dated both Cena and Bryan before the Bellas ever did.
@Kaztrator That’s not true. The Bellas dated Bryan when he was the US Champ because they thought he was a virgin instead of a vegan.
They weren’t dating him. They were hitting on him. When they called him out as to why he hasn’t picked one, he revealed he was dating Gail Kim the whole time.
We saw the Bellas on a date with Bryan (and Bateman) so they were in fact dating.
My girlfriend and I both said “Glass Houses” as soon as AJ dropped the STD line.
I enjoy the matches so it doesn’t really bug me how we get there but that was DUM.
Nikki is way better than Cena anyway.
Do you and your girlfriend just scream random witticisms when things happen on TV hoping to be the first one to say something cool?
I smell a rom-com.
tfw i will never have a gf that watches wrestling with me
*Prax – Nah. That’s usually all me. She wasn’t raised on MST3K like myself. She can usually keep quiet for longer than 40 seconds. I can’t. I was just more amused we had the same exact thought.
cajunhawk – Just give me a producer credit and we’re good.
Jrm – She’s the first in 20+ years of gf’s that even remotely cares about wrestling so it COULD happen.
“..not use it as an action figure accessory. Walking to the ring with the Intercontinental Championship’s like walking to the ring holding half a broken table. It’s yours because it came with you.”
Maybe my favorite thing you’ve ever written.
thanks brother
Also, Henry is selling the KO Punch from Survivor Series. Which is why he was groggy on his feet during the match after he got his head slammed into the barricade. So his loss isn’t a straight up jobber loss, it’s him selling from the night before.
How many people have been knocked out by Big Show? Cena ended the show winning a handicap match, he got knocked out after wrestling half a match.
Hey now Buster Brown, I’m not saying it makes SENSE. It’s Raw.
You can’t expect Cena to sell something that happened 24 hrs. ago when he can’t even sell something that happened 2.4 seconds ago.
Literally the only storyline I care about –
Kill the wabbit, Adam Rose.
I thought the AJ burn was more directed at Brie just straight up stealing D-Bry’s while move set rather then be her own person.
You’d be mistaken on that point, Brie didn’t even use any of D Bry’s moves last night.
I’m surprised that people aren’t calling for JBL’s head again after that “Bruce Jenner wants the Divas Title” barb.
That was the only thing I laughed at last night on RAW.
i’m gonna complain on the internet if the new g.m. gets outed then stings music plays then its just hornswaggle in sting face
The Rusev situation is only getting more and more annoying. If you watched that segment with zero knowledge of the last 6 months, you’d think he was a face being tortured by the heel Daniel Bryan.
I have been watching the last 6 months, and I still feel that way.
I can’t be alone in the belief that 90% of the time, an on-screen authority figure is superfluous to a wrestling show. It didn’t really become a Thing until Mr. McMahon, and I feel like after a while, WWE forgot that Mr. McMahon is a unique situation, not a tried-and-true storytelling device that’s going to work with any character and era.
Though Triple H and Steph are great, I was happy to see the Authority go because their presence as meddling onscreen characters only makes sense in very specific situations, like with Daniel Bryan. The idea that these people micromanage the show and are being inserted into a constant stream of storylines doesn’t make any sense, and has deflated so much tension and potential in so many feuds I’ve lost count. 99% of terrible Raw non-finishes are the result of management characters interfering.
If you need a Commissioner or GM, the William Regal route works fine. Just have a guy occasionally show up to tell people there’s a change in programming, but even then, it’s still mostly unnecessary. Honestly, I feel like always having upper-management characters undercuts the drama that should be produced between the actual wrestlers.
Just, y’know, have a wrestling show where there are matches and stories and feuds. Basically every non-TNA promotion does this and it seems to work pretty well.
+1, well said. I like Steph and Haitch snarking nearly as much as everyobe else, but can we get back to wrestlers problems being other wrestlers?
I love Steph with all of my heart, she is SO GOOD at working the crowd it’s a pleasure to watch, but I agree.
I think it would be better served if they went back to the old model, install some random stooge to be GM, then The Authority helicopter in randomly once a month and assert dominion for a night, then leave.
What could make for a more irritating and loathsome Authority than randomly meddling? Plus, it would give them an “out” on any storyline they have going that has no heat. Maddox the GM pushes Fandango and it doesn’t work? Have HHH show up randomly and crush the story by pushing another person, it gives an explanation for the magically dissappearing srorylines.
Isn’t what Regal do similar to the job Gorilla Moonson did back in the day?
Heel authority figures was played out after Max Andrews.
In the moment, I read AJ’s comment as being that Brie’s kiss may have taken her belt but it didn’t transfer her talent to the Bellas, so she would get the belt back soon. I guess your read makes more sense for both Bellas (especially since the one who didn’t kiss her has the belt),.so yeah, probably just chalk it up to AJ getting her hypocritical Punk on.
Bryan is iffy on the mic and that segment was way too long, but “[Ryback] asked me for a favor and I said…yes, ’cause that’s sorta my thing” was funny, c’mon. Dude has good delivery when he’s silly instead of sarcastic.
Also, AJ isn’t a bad promo like some guys are saying. That’s just shit material she’s been getting – much like the entire Divas’ division. It’s been “these girls are BITCHES” for a solid year now when it could be much better. Hell, Paige and Summer had a great ad-lib interaction on Survivor Series.
ALSO, I like to imagine J&J Security being a choice wasn’t Bryan being a jerk, just being out of touch. “Hey, I fought that one guy in RoH and they were tag team contenders, it’s fine, right?”
I can *kind* of see where the Anonymous GM thing is going – assuming WWE has any long-term planning, which they don’t, so maybe you can put this in a column and they’ll steal it. I *think* the Cena stipulation is not that he gets to choose who has power, just that he gets to decide if and when the Authority get power back.
With those things in mind: imagine if AGM starts being so awful to everyone on the roster that everyone turns on Cena since he can reinstate the Authority who weren’t quite bad. Not necessarily heel turns (face turns?) but they’re all really pissed at Cena for keeping them in his pocket. Work in Brock and Heyman somehow and you’ve got a feud leading into Royal Rumble or even longer.
wasn’t that how John Laurinaitis became GM?
The reveal of Sting at Survivor Series was SO GOOD. Lesnar pummeling Cena at SummerSlam was SO GOOD. Bryan trumping Bray in the cage was SO GOOD. Pretty much everything else this year has been SO BAD. Why do I keep watching? What other form of entertainment has such a low return on investment, yet keeps me so engaged? What is wrong with wrestling? What is wrong with me?
I’ve been watching wrestling for close to 30 years and have asked myself those same questions many,many times.
Shield/Wyatt Family was also SO GOOD. Wrestling just has a way to keep torturing us so much that when we DO get a wonderful payoff, we justify our fandom. It is getting harder to do that though.
Rusev is a face and I will cheer him until given reason not to. And Lana isn’t even a heel, really, just kind of an asshole because of how she tries to make her points and diss America in a forum closed from any retort. But when the WWE went that route, it was shitty because my god you cannot and should not agree with Zeb Coulter, WWE’s current greatest xenophobe.
Seriously, how much planning do you think WWE does? I know they’re writing shows up to showtime, sounds like Sting was decided on Thursday (read on internet = true), but we also hear “they want x vs y at WM”. Do they know who they want to win Royal Rumble at this point? Do they know who they want as tag team champs at TLC even? The anon GM thing makes me really ask this. It was a failure before outside of generating heat on Cole (because your announcer being hated is THE most important thing) but WWE brings back because “it’s a thing we did before”? It’s all so depressing. There’s soooo much talent on the roster and 60% of a 3 hour show is just garbage. And if it was a 2 hour show, it’d STILL be 50% garbage.
There is a non-zero chance that Lana came out cry-faced from watching Ferguson self-immolate and “America is not fair” is the most direct promo she could cut without getting fired.
I was so glad to see Jamie Noble back in the ring. Even if I knew he’d be somewhat used in a “LOL he’s short” kind of way.
I hope Joey and Jamie try to insert themselves in more matches, to Seth’s dismay, and whoever is in charge agrees because he thinks of them as two goofs who can’t wrestle because they’re short. And then Jamie and Joey prove them wrong and win the tag titles…. kay, I might have gotten carried away here. But yeah more Jamie Noble please!
No carry away, I am so for J&J Security Tag Champs. Make them hold Sandow’s toy belts instead of the real ones because lol short.
What I wouldn’t give to see Jamie Noble hit a fireman’s carry double knee gut buster on someone… Preferably Dolph because he’d sell the hell out of it. *Sigh*
Yes J&J Security as tag team champions. I joyfully hope it happens.
THIS. Plus, it’s about time Mercury got some shine again after the SES and being the Jannetty to JoMo’s psuedo-HBK.
And Noble needs to bring back Nidia somehow.
@Aybs Nidia for sure (preferably a blind Nidia). And he needs to wear the dirty undies, the fucking whites!
@Eve-L I will double your everything for a Tiger Bomb
They have just completely abandoned any attempt at coherent storytelling and the maintaining of continuity with regards to the individual characters and storylines. Nothing makes any sense anymore. Are they letting children write this garbage? Did someone hand the head writer a copy of “Axe Cop” and say “Hey a kid wrote this and people love it! Fire all the writers and bring in some kids and some action figures!”
I realised last night that my increased appreciation for Nikki since Summer Slam is probably 10% due to her in-ring work actually improving and 90% due to just not hearing “C’MON NIKKIIIIIII” anymore. Now they’re back to cheering each other, and it’s instantly horrible. At least they didn’t shout “say it to my face” again at AJ.
I would like them to reveal the anonymous GM is not Hornswoggle this time by the end of next week’s show. Just someone getting messed with goes under the ring to grab him, only to find him playing Pokemon ORAS and the AGM message them again with a condescending “Nuh uh” message.
Then it can eventually be Brad Maddox. Because please make him be a thing again.
The opening segement was damaged more by HHH re-enacting A Few Good Men then Daniel Bryan
No kidding. He plagiarized the shit out of that Nicholson Monologue. I liked how he changed one random word every now again. “See . . . Totally different.”
Okay, does anyone know if the WWE Creative writers actually read these recaps? I mean, some of the stuff they swipe seems like it could have been totally coincidental like the Mizdow toy belts thing (it makes complete sense to his character). But the “Upside-down Sheamus” line? That seems a little too on-the-(Triple H) nose.
Also, I was surprised AJ didn’t tell the Bellas that they’d recently seen some “Sunny days”.
I dunno, I saw the “upside-down Sheamus” joke all over the internet last week, even before the B&W column was up.
Lawler made a joke about Mizdow needing his own set of replica belts during Miz’s belt-hogging celebrations at Survivor Series so they’re off the hook for that one at least.
It would make sense for Big show to date mystery third Bella,, Cooper bella, since he’s the one without a spine
When Vince and co drove off in the limo they should have stopped at the truck with Cena’s face on the side so someone could’ve given it the finger out of the window.
Just to be a contrarian dickhead (because that’s kinda my thing), I’m willing to give the anonymous GM thing a chance. First because it wouldn’t surprise me if it was for next week only (I see pointing out next week is Cyber Monday as a tell). But even if it goes on awhile longer, since we’re all going to hate Michael Cole anyway (because he’s loathsome), he may as well be a heel.
And while her line about talent not being sexually transmitted was a little… Punkish?… I’ll defend AJ. The Bellas deserve credit for putting in the work to improve in the ring, but they still allegedly got their feet in the door back when by pleasuring Brandon’s hero Big Johnny. And of course it’s still painful whenever either Bella has a mic, so it’s not like they’re well-rounded performers even now. In contrast, AJ, based on her abilities, was for awhile one of the most over performers in the company, and definitely the most over woman who’s not Vince’s daughter since Trish. Who AJ has slept with and is currently sleeping with isn’t a factor in that.
Not sure why anyone would be surprised to see Henry job. Putting (fill in the blank) over has been the primary role for both Henry and Big Show for about a year now. Really it’s a good use of two guys who are still physically imposing but, as they’re well into their 40s, can’t work like regulars anymore. Henry and Show are functional Khalis at this point.
I actually thought Rusev not accepting the battle royal match was the most heelish thing he’s done — and damn, that would have been fun if they’d had that match and Rusev kept the belt — but it is remarkably absurd that his storylines continually cast him as the plucky underdog but he’s foreign so, boo. Seriously, I like Rusev more every time I see him. He’s basically what Cesaro would be if they’d just give Cesaro the opportunity.
Best thing Brandon said in this column (and I quote incompletely): RAW is a 1-hour show made to last three hours. Anytime something boring, stupid or, especially, repetitive happens, just keep this in mind.
No, you really can’t defend AJ here, the comments were childish and misogynistic. And your comments about how the Bella’s got in is also untrue.
My man.
Ignore Cortez. He’s the most humourless commenter here and only pipes up to “correct” people.
Maybe I’m alone in assuming this, but between Daniel Bryan’s one night only running of the show and the return of the Anonymous GM, I thought it meant we’re back to weekly guest GMs. I expect to see Teddy Long in two weeks, and Big Johnny in three. Then maybe Foley returns around New Year’s to hold the job until Wrestlemania (perhaps setting up HHH/ Rock at that show).
So dating Jay Lethal in 2008 is the same as dating cena or bryan in 2013?
Bringing up AJ dating Jay Lethal 6 years ago like it’s something she should be embarrassed about, in response to a scripted promo on a wrestling show is the kind of nonsense that gives wrestling fans a bad name.
no, the suggestion was that she was dating a wrestler when she was training and coming up and has exclusively been dating wrestlers since, so she shouldn’t throw shade at the Bellas for dating wrestlers
@Mendel yes, THAT’s what gives wrestling fans a bad name.
@Brandon I don’t mean a bad name from people who aren’t into wrestling, who cares what the average person thinks about wrestling fans? Bringing up AJ’s real dating history is no different than the guy that sat in front of me at New Blood Rising and wouldn’t stop calling Shane Douglas ‘Dean Douglas’. I guess that’s what a smark is, and those people, as far as most wrestling fans are concerned, are the dirt worst.
I know that you know that AJ is sent out there to take shots at the Bellas with the material she’s given, and that that has nothing to do with AJ’s life outside of wrestling. You get pretty sensitive when people question you on stuff like this, and fair enough, but I could probably do without the social commentary stuff in general in these. I discovered B&W a couple years ago and it quickly became my favorite wrestling blog (that’s probably not the right word), because of how funny it was. I know it’s hard to have a constant expectation to be funny, but that’s why most people are here, I’d assume, and if you’re not interested in getting into big silly debates about the racial overtones of Big E’s new faction or slut shaming or transphobia or whatever, maybe that sort of discussion could be saved for a podcast or something else that isn’t meant to just be 6 pages of jokez.
Or I don’t know what I’m talking about and you’re free to ignore this, up to you.
@Mendel
Honestly, I think there are a lot of people here because of Brandon’s social views. He’s funny too, but the internet doesn’t lack for people snarkily reviewing wrestling shows. “Don’t write about what you think is important, just make me laugh” isn’t a fair request.
@PhilBallins to be fair, the internet isn’t lacking for the type of people I described either, and really, it is a rare thing to find a wrestling community with intelligent, funny, adult people.
Brandon frequently describes this as a comedy blog when the discussion gets too heavy, and I’m not telling him not to write about what he thinks is important. B&W isn’t his only contribution to the site, he’s made podcast appearances in the past, all I’m saying is that by trying to mix the funny analysis with the social outrage stuff, maybe its trying to be too many things at once, and the comments seem to reflect that.
Maybe you’re right, I’m fairly new to this site compared to a lot of the regulars, so maybe the social activism stuff is a big draw and I’m completely misreading it, and if that’s true, fair enough. At the end of the day, and I say this as a lifelong, hardcore wrestling fan, it really is one of the most base forms of entertainment, and there’s only so much we should be expecting of it as a progressive representation of society. Brandon is capable of making a (sometimes) dreadful three hour show into an incredibly entertaining read, and I look forward to reading this every week, but it’s frustrating when it becomes about something else.
This’ll be long.
So, to not seem completely biased before what I really want to say, I’ll say a compliment: good match psychology from The Bellas last night. Brie worked AJ’s arm throughout their match, Nikki slammed AJ’s arm onto the ropes when the ref was distracted, Brie wins by putting her into an arm-based pin. Logical and decently worked.
That said, WOO, FUCK YEAH, EPIC BURN! I don’t get you guys who are complaining about AJ’s burn and kayfabe affairs. Might as well say you disliked Punk’s Pipebomb and AJ’s Total Divas Pipebomb too if you think the STD comment was any different.
What has been thought of for their entire careers, in various forms, shoot and kayfabe, is that The Bellas are starfuckers and women who’ll do anything to be famous, they don’t care what. They were models, but though hot, they could never be big in the way Kate Upton or Tyra Banks are. They have tried their hands at being actresses, but, well, do I have to keep going here? The only thing left, the only thing they could use to cling to their 15 minutes, are what are respectively seen as rightfully and unrightfully the two lowest forms of American entertainment, reality TV and pro wrestling. By being exactly what WWE wanted them to be, “good enough” wrestlers, attractive in a conventional way, more than willing to “play” looks-obsessed bitchy women, they’ve succeded in both while being the perfect representation of everything that is wrong with WWE’s womens division. These are two women who less than two months ago were willing and able to let their personal feud air out as Jerry Springer style dirty laundry. These are women who one of whom married the most popular wrestler of the last decade and when he got injured completely usurped his character and popularity while adding nothing of her own, while the other one won’t stop trying to force her rich boyfriend into a marriage and fatherhood he doesn’t want. You guys are defending that because Nikki throws a good forearm?
AJ has kayfabed dated a lot of guys and she is married to man who was for a long time the second most popular wrestler in WWE. So what? In character she was legitmately in love with all those guys, she was never using them to advance her career (unlike The Bellas with US Champ D-Bry), and call me naive but I’m pretty sure she married Punk because she fell in love with him. AJ was popular before she married or even dated Punk, and while her popularity is certainly in part because of the various romantic entanglements she had, she was popular because of her excelling in her role and making it her own (you stick a out any other women in AJ’s place during those storylines, they would have crash and burned). She turned her longstanding and then broken friendship with Kaitlyn into one of the best and most personal feuds of the last few years, not boys, not bitchiness, simply the relatable pain of their loss (the matches were good too).
AJ’s comment is fire. It doesn’t have to true, it simply has to be “right”. AJ Lee said it like she believes it and that’s what matters. What do The Bellas think about what she said, that matters too. This is a chance to do the Total Divas vs Real Diva feud that some insecure people (cough) shot down last year and do it right.
I can’t wait to see AJ smash these chicks faces in and I don’t care if I’m the only one still cheering.
I agree.
Pretty much agree with all of this. Although I’m not keen on AJ going the “skank” route, her commentary on the Bellas, as fictional characters, is mosty on-point. Brie IS syphoning her husband’s heat and while Nikki doesn’t benefit on-screen from her relationship with Cena, she’s still an opportunistic heel who’s taken countless shortcuts to grab fame. If AJ were commenting on the “real life” Bellas this wouldn’t be true, because we know they bust their asses and have come a long way, but AJ’s not John Cena- she’s not going to combine kayfabe and real life to get a cheap joke in.
Also, like you said, AJ the *character* has never advanced her career through the men she’s dated. If anything, her marriage with CM Punk has hamstrung her in a very real way. This is such a common issue that women face in the workplace, and it sucks. To somehow give AJ crap for that is wrong-headed and misogynistic.
That said, I really don’t want a Total Divas vs. Real Divas feud. There’s no gas in that tank, as on the actual roster, the dividing line between fake, phony “divas” and competent wrestlers has never genuinely existed. It’s also a bad idea because it forces the audience to put down women for being shoot bad at their job (in their eyes), rather than actually build up the division into something respectable. It also reinforces a habit of blaming the performers for the decisions and booking of WWE Creative.
Women tend to take the blame for way more than their male counterparts, and it’s a nasty habit that we need to be acutely aware of.
This is spot on. I don’t get how people who were saying AJ’s pipebomb was great are also saying that what she said last night wasn’t ok. In the pipebomb, she basically said all the Divas were cheap, pathetic, sorry excuses for women. How is saying the Bellas are starfuckers any worse?
And AJ’s line in her pipebomb about “sucking….. up to the right people” should be just as objectionable as anything she said last night, if we’re going to nitpick about kayfabe accusations of sexual favors leading to success.
Agreed. If anything, it would have been better had the Bellas grabbed a mic and owned up to the fact they are star fuckers. Unlike AJ, they aren’t in denial.
Boom, they dismiss Aj’s comments and get heal heat, even if it shouldn’t be considered as such.
Aaron Diaz and Pencil-Necked Geek, I could argue that AJ’s sucked up and STD comments could be seen as her exxagerating that other divas are more willing to cash-in on their sexuality than specifically saying they fucked for their spot, but I don’t disagree with what you guys said about those comments being iffy.
Aaron Diaz, I’m certainly not hoping for a re-igniting of the feud between women who are on Total Divas and women (or woman, in this case) who aren’t, but I do think there’s a kernel of a good feud in there. Like you said, make the basis The Bellas as women willing to shortcut vs AJ as the woman who worked her whole life for this and use stuff like TD as color. Hell, that’s a classic heel vs face feud there.
@Johnny Slider – Yeah, I could see that working. Heels don’t have to be the wrestling equals of babyfaces (and are usually booked to appear weaker and win unfairly, obviously), so taking the angle that the Bellas are crooked could have a lot of potential. After all, also the people who premiered as twins who cheated.
In any case, I hope AJ is feuding with both Bellas now and gets to call up some backup soon, like maybe Charlotte? She’s got to be dropping the Women’s Title in December, so why not have her make her main roster debut as AJ’s “substance over sexuality” partner? I think that would be interesting.
WOW! You made me start a freaking account because of this wall of text!
Firstly, I will come off as biased because as a long time fan of the Bellas I find myself constantly defending them because so many seem to have a viewpoint similar to this one. I never got, I still don’t and so I’ll continue to defend.
“Good enough” wrestlers, attractive in a conventional way, more than willing to “play” looks-obsessed bitchy women, they’ve succeded in both while being the perfect representation of everything that is wrong with WWE’s womens division.” — Um, where have you been? Because Maryse, Eve Torres, Trish Stratus, LayCool, etc. would like to have a word with you. Also looking at the current roster, that describes a big chunk of them as well.
“These are two women who less than two months ago were willing and able to let their personal feud air out as Jerry Springer style dirty laundry.” — Yeah, and Trish got down on all fours and barked like a dog, Lita sat in the ring while her lingerie and other various whatnots were distributed to a live crowd, LIVE SEX SHOW and Sable got in the ring with nothing but handprints covering her breasts. Not to mention Christy Hemme and Ashley Massaro both received Women’s title matches at Wrestlemania for doing PlayBoy.
And I’m not going to mention Total Divas because it is a scripted reality show, and you’re putting them down for being on it even though Cena and Bryan both appear regularly. As does 90% of the women’s roster, I mean c’mon freaking Paige is going to be on there now! How come only the Bellas get called out for it but no one else does?
And for the record, when Brie and Daniel Bryan got together he was still “some indy dude who could do cool stuff”, he wasn’t the guy he is today in the WWE Superstar sense. He was haning out with Ethan Carter on NXT.
Not saying Brie didn’t benefit greatly from his surge in popularity, but seriously, who was AJ before she made out with all the top guys and was made a prominent part of the main event? She was wearing plaid ring gear and barely getting TV time. Having angles with the guys always helps out the girls, I don’t see how Brie doing the Yes chants and some kicks is any worse than what any other girl has done in the past?? But maybe I’m crazy, I’m sure one of you will tell me.
Agreed. While Aj’s burn and kayfabe affairs promo last night obviously didn’t light me up as much as CM Punk’s Pipebomb and AJ’s Total Divas Pipebomb I still liked it and thought it was good.
Hey RodKnee, welcome to WithSpandex. I feel a bit of pride being the reason someone decided to join our little community. Pleasantries aside, on with the show (which, hey, I’m all up for friendly discussion).
I’ll say this, I’m no fan of The Bellas but I was careful to never mention any real personal opinion of them during my post. Everything I said about them is about the perception of them, both what the popular opinion of them was on the internet for a long time (shoot) and the history of the characters they’ve been portraying (kayfabe).
When you mention other women who’ve played bitchy characters, had to perform in awful angles (even AJ did faux-lesbian stuff with Paige (which was awful)), or how Total Divas is hardly the first time a woman in the company did something that “please the partriarch” and was rewarded for it, I feel for them. That shit is awful and no one should have to do it. The thing is, the respected women, the Trish’s and LayCool’s, moved on. Whether The Bellas are complacent with their characters or wish to change and management forced them not to, they haven’t. They’ve been playing the same 1D WWE bitchy Diva from inception. And not a great version either (Summer Rae took it to perfection in her NXT incarnation). I wouldn’t be surprised to see them do the L on the forehead taunt next week.
I realize Total Divas is scripted, which just makes it worse. The women there, Bellas included, are either ok with their (awful) representations (Naomi excluded) or go along with it because it’s their job. By contrast, I don’t judge the men because most of them come off great on the show. The show’s not the problem, how they come off on it is.
For what it’s worth, if you look up the Uproxx post where Alicia and Paige joining was revealed, you’ll find a lot of us were disappointed with the news, but due to their great work over the years, we tried to let it pass. Though believe me, if they participate in a Christmas Can-Can Clothesline we’ll turn on them faster than you can believe.
Whoops, not done.
Quick, umm, great for Brie and Daniel for finding each other so quickly. Again, not commenting on her real life, I’m saying in kayfabe Brie dated Bryan becuase he was a Champion and she wanted his money and prestige.
Brie doing Bryan’s character and stuff is problematic because that’s all she was doing other than still playing her bitchy character but smiling and pointing at the crowd while doing it.
And of course, before AJ became was with Bryan, she was a spunky, likeable wrestling fan turned wrestler, much like Bayley. She wasn’t the most popular girl on her season of NXT when it started, but over time people started to see what a talent she was and how passionate she was and were disappointed when she was eliminated. Yes, she and any woman can get help from being associated witb popular male talent, but few ran with it and crafted as unique and independent a character as AJ did. That’s why she gets praised.
I agree with you @Johnny Slider I don’t get how Brandon went from last years “AJ Pimpbomb” promo towards The Bellas and other Total Diva cast members and what all she said which was true, and he was even backing her up to last night’s “OMG AJ is so wrong here, Bellas are saints! How dare AJ who has dated what 3 guys (Lethal, Trent? & CM Punk) to the Bellas dating half the roster from the last few years, and complained in development that if they didn’t move up to the main roster they’ll walk so Big Johnny got them up to the main roster.
I mean shit, you can read Brandon’s entire thing from last year on how badass AJ was and so right on the point to last night that he disagrees and throws shade at AJ for no reason:
Just look up Best & Worst of Raw 8/26/13 and read his comments since it’s not letting me past the link in my reply.
If it helps calm anybody down, I’m usually just rationalizing for the heels.
Righty-oh, Chief.
@Brandon – I don’t actually think what you said was especially off, but I get what you mean. Anyway, the thing that ACTUALLY bothered me about AJ’s promo (aside from calling people lesbians and skanks) is that it felt like she was criticizing 2013 Bellas, not the ones in front of her.
What she was saying technically still applies to them (notably with Brie’s YES chanting), but Nikki didn’t win the title because she’s dating John Cena, she won because she and Brie are despicable and conniving. I wish AJ had brought up the more relevant fact that the Bellas have always been evil, despite getting cheered by the fans. This is something that brings the feud more into focus, I think, more so than saying “hey you’re a starfucker.”
I, too, enjoyed AJ’s comment last night. I’m also super relieved that she seems to be sticking around.
Holy shit. This is too much discussion on this feud. Brie turned heel on no one and with no explanation. It’s shitty writing and doesn’t deserve this much thought.
And, yes, despite Brandon saying otherwise, Brie was a face.
I’m drinking Brandon’s Kool-Aid on Rusev. Dude is not a heel. He is given an impossible choice, and I almost wanted him to take the battle royal option. The authority figure digs up the carcass of Sgt. Slaughter to go down and scream in Lana’s face to intimidate her into doing something against her will. Rusev, as he has always done, moves to defend her and he is the bad guy? He should have locked Sarge in The Accolade. Then Swagger runs down to the ring? The same Swagger which Rusev destroyed like two feuds ago? Madness.
I do wish AJ would have left post-Survivor Series. She needs to move onto something else or at least transition out of the Divas champ picture for a long time.
At least Cena didn’t Cena things up too much this week.
“I do wish AJ would have left post-Survivor Series. She needs to move onto something else or at least transition out of the Divas champ picture for a long time.”
You monster.
So it’s racist for a black man to dust off another black man’s shoes?
My immediate reaction to that was that since Big E was mopping the sweat off his face like a preacher, he was just out of control and figured Xavier Woods’ shoes were sweaty too. The other image that came to mind was the idea of “cooling them off” because Woods was dancing like whether sprinter sprayed his shoes with a fire extinguisher that one time. but I guess it’s more fun to cynically view everything as racist and be angry.
I also can’t find anything racist about a guy dusting off/shining/whatever his buddy’s shoes.
I mean, it’s so easy to see something that has a sort of racist-shorthand, and have your brain just shut off and say “I call racism.” I get that. But this was nothing.
This is the WWE we’re talking about. If in doubt, it’s probably SUPER racist.
You guys get so bent out of shape about shit like this. The fact that they’re dancing preachers because they’re black guys is the rub. The fact that Big E’s being a shoeshine boy is just a continuation of that. If I told you it was exaggeration for the sake of humor, would that get you to stop ARGLE BLARGing about when to throw the race card
At this point I think they’re just doing things to troll SJWs who stroke out over the content of what’s basically a dumb kid’s show.
If I see anybody ARGLE BLARGing I’ll let you know, but until then, I really didn’t see anyone getting all that angry about anything. We’re all just commenting here (unless I missed something you deleted, in which case, my mistake).
I’ve tried really hard not be a dick recently, but holy shit Brandon you can be really defensive about stuff. I know you’re not stupid – I find you to be a very good writer, whether I agree with your points or not; and as someone who has written about my passion in the past, I know how hard it is – but dude, you flip the fuck out when anyone disagrees with you. No one was ARGLE BLADGing about anything here. They just didn’t agree with your point of view. That doesn’t make them wrong any more than it makes you right or vice versa. Instead of being so quick to think people are angry, maybe join them in the discussion and have a real (or as real as one can in the comment section of a wrestling blog) interaction with them. Your instant reaction when anyone disagrees with you seems to be “you think I’m some pussy, vegan SJW” and I think that says something about how you see it more than how anyone here sees it.
Gotta cut Brandon some slack, he’s getting more than enough ARGLE-BLARGING.
And honestly, you guys ARE argle-blarging. After all, he didn’t flip his shit or anything, just pointed out the possible implications of the act of shoeshining. Which totally is a racism thing, and might have been done on purpose.
Also, if you choose to misrepresent his argument from the get-go, I don’t think you really get to complain that your (stupid) criticisms are seen as the ARGLE-BLARG they are.
If the very mention of the concept of racism is so hard to take for you guys, complain about it at WWE, they’re the ones who decided to do an angle that is ALL ABOUT RACISM.
Of the former ROH World Champions to appear on Raw last night, Jamie Noble was my favorite.
I like you LBCS. You have good tastein ROH champions.
I was going to disagree with you, because I thought I saw Samoa Joe on the show, but it turns out on closer inspection that it was just an apathetic fat guy in the crowd.
Cake or Death! You Vote On the WWE App!
OMG I can’t deciiiiiiide!!!!
Tangential point, since when was Lana established as Rusev’s GF in kayfabe (IRL, maybe, who knows?); not doubting it, did I miss it in a promo or something?
It hasn’t, but the way she talks him up, and he suddenly moved from Bulgaria to Russia, people just filed in their own dots.
They are pretty open about it on their twitter account, which is used to promote and develop storylines.
Plus, she does certain kinds of rubs on TV (or used to) that looks pretty coupley, especially in this PG era.
you don’t go to basketball games and wear matching outfits with your wrestling manager
I mean, unless you’re Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart
What Raw/Smackdown did they go to basketball games on?
Lana posts pics of the two on her IG a lot. They go to basketball games, Hawaii, and a wedding trip down in NOLA so they are spending a lot of time together beyond the “keeping kayfabe” excuse.
Vince looks more and more like a Spitting Image puppet every year.
Theory: New Day is just an elaborate setup to Kofi’s 2015 Rumble Signature Spot that requires 2 other guys helping him on the outside. Let’s say…he fashions Big E and Xavier Woods into cross-country skis and rides them back to the ring.
+1
As someone who has worked a concession stand and served beer at big sporting events, i can honestly say Kane’s experience was not that much different than most. The worst is when you work a beer stand, pour like $80 worth of beer and you still get no tip, no matter the quality of the pour.
Kane seriously got the shit end of the stick over Rusev.
And speaking of the concession scene, Ryback’s delivery of a shitty comedic line was excellent. I chuckled because of Ryback’s delivery, not the actual line itself.
Here’s hoping the last minute of Raw meant a virus affected Hornswoggle’s computer and Cyrus the Virus is hosting next week.
That AJ burn was pretty sick. But once you think about it, it definitely is a ‘glass house’ type situation. But man, she delivered that line like a fucking boss.
I mean this in a total non a-hole sort of way, but people tip at concession stands? i only tip if i’m seated and someone is bringing drinks/food to me.
@Huells Half Brother: I’m only talking about loose change here. Like, if it’s $19.50 and you give them a $20, let them keep the change or give them a quarter, you know? But this is based on whether you get a) good service and b) alcohol. It’s not a given.
These people get paid peanuts, but, with enough people leaving loose change as a tip, they can make an extra $10-$20, which is nice.
At the very least, you’ll make that person’s minute before they have to deal with the next person who will yell at them for the stadium prices, not being able to negotiate discount prices (No, if you buy 4 hotdogs, you can’t get a 5th one for free) or able to serve them beer (without ID, even when they look 12).
All the while you have a manager similar to Kane’s, who is way over their head and too insecure to ask for, or get help. Oh, and they usually have no people skills and hit on minors.
@Huells Half Brother I avoid this uncertainty entirley by simply rat-holeing a flask up my ass anytime I go an arena/theater/stadium.
“These people get paid peanuts”
*gasp*, Ryback stole Kane’s money!
+a million ^^^^^
As dumb and too-little-too-late as it was, Vince did actually explain why he put The Authority in such a no-win situation. Something about “you’re going to have to face insurmountable odds in the corporate world.” Like I said, not the best, but at least Vince offered some justification.
He also implied that Steph and HHH were gonna have to “fix this” somehow on their own.
that is not an actual explanation
Well, “I like fucking with people” is a little too on-the-nose, and “we need to build to a Vince vs. Hunter feud for Mania” isn’t going to be said on TV, so this is what we’re left with.
The timeline is as follows:
– Vince calls someone up and makes him the GM of Raw, with the sole condition that he remain anonymous.
– Vince is taken out by the Nexus, and Stephanie and Triple H presumably start filling for him in his duties backstage.
– Vince comes back the next year to introduce The Rock and sticks around to settle the Punk debacle.
– Vince tries firing Cena for putting him in the Punk mess in the first place, but Triple H announces that the Board has fired Vince instead. Triple H now runs “day-to-day” operations of the company, and is officially “in power”. Stephanie appears with him as well. Punk mentions at SummerSlam that Vince is still Chairman of the Board, despite no longer being in charge of the show.
– Vince comes back a few times to meddle with Raw to evaluate people. He puts John Laurinaitis in charge of Raw, but fires him later. He tries to fire Paul Heyman, but Brock Lesnar beats him up. Triple H avenges him though, so it’s all good between them.
– Vince eventually argues with Trips & Steph about many things including whether D-Bry was main event-worthy, and if Vickie was a good GM. He has a big fight with Triple H about firing Vickie, and Stephanie ends up siding with her husband. Vickie was fired, and Vince named Brad Maddox the GM to spite them.
– At SummerSlam, Triple H turned heel and screwed Daniel, and the next night, he aligned with Vince, Maddox and everybody else. It looks like they’re all on the same page again, reuniting in their hatred for Daniel Bryan.
– The Authority is born and they rule WWE for over a year. Daniel is eventually injured and Cena becomes champion so Triple H enlists Brock Lesnar to take the title from him. Brock disappears with the title and isn’t seen from again.
So recapping all of this:
• Vince was upset CM Punk would leave with the WWE title and never defend it in the company so he threatened Cena with firing him if he lost a match that was very important to him. Because of this rash decision, Triple H replaced Vince on Raw. Three years later, Triple H gives the title to Brock Lesnar, who disappears with the WWE title and never defends it the company.
• Vince tries firing Paul Heyman, but Brock Lesnar beats him up. Two years later, Triple H strikes a deal with Heyman, gives Brock the WWE Championship and puts the title in exactly the same scenario that Vince tried to avoid when he was replaced as CEO.
• Triple H tries firing Vickie Guerrero on Raw, and Vince comes back to furiously defend her, but to no avail, since Triple H and Steph outvote him 2-1 and she is ousted. Feeling like he one-upped them, he names her the GM of Smackdown. But a few months later, Triple H and Stephanie fire her again anyway.
Obviously, Vince is not happy with what’s going on in the company. It would make absolutely no sense for him to approve of what the Authority is doing. He cobbled up a plan to get the Authority ousted, and now that he’s back in charge, the first thing he does is put the Anonymous GM back in power, the FIRST thing Triple H repealed when he became COO.
And the Anon GM’s identity is obvious: It’s Vince himself. The one writing the email doesn’t matter. It’s been Hornswoggle, it’s been Johnny Ace, it’s been Vince’s intern of the week. The important thing is that Vince has always been the one calling the shots and that’s just as he likes it.
Having a 30 minute opening talking segment is bad enough but I remember a TNA episode after Bound For Glory 2010 Hogan/Bischoff/Jeff Hardy heel turn 1 hour was spent on promos, backstage segments and recaps. THAT was ridiculous.
Who ever made the replica tag team titles for Mizdow deserves a pat on the back. I cannot thank him/her/them enough.
Totally agree on Rusev. The only heel I can think of what he did was keeping the Accolade locked on post match until Lana swipes her arm for him to stop. Rusev stopped a Mark Henry interference and beat Big Show at HIAC and beat R-Truth and Xavier Woods in a handicap match at Extreme Rules. In our (and JR) mind Rusev is a face.
I wish WWE would give Fandango the ball to run as “Dirty Curty” Johnny Curtis. After reading the Justin Gabriel/a wife he can passive-aggressively hate on sentence, I hope he gets reengaged with Jojo and marry her on Total Divas just so Gabriel and Tyson Kidd can reform International Airstrike on the main roster and come out with Jojo and Natalya while treating them like shit as the biggest douchebag heel team in WWE.
I thought the title for this weeks Raw B&W was going to be Upside-Down Sheamus but May I Lose your attention please works just as well.
I turned on the TV and saw a shirtless, mohawked, Cable Guy wearing camo boardshorts pulled up above his belly button. I turned off the tv.
I think it’s pretty awesome that Sandow did all those stupid segments where he played Magneto, etc with the guest host and now it’s turned into SOMETHING! Just nice to see talented people take total crap and turn it into something worthwhile.
Also, Larry the Cable Guy made Jerry Lawler’s jokes seem fresh.
My favorite “yeah Sandow’s doghoused” segment was the dumb Lance Stephenson parody from the last Indianapolis RAW, with his “HOW DARE YOU INTERRUPT MY DISPLAY OF MAD SKILLS?” line to Show, which was pure Jericho ’98. DAMIEN SANDOW IS MR. INDIANA
I guess I’m the only one who thinks the IC title has been legitimately elevated recently. I mean, Ambrose and Ziggler are the #2 and #3 babyfaces on the active roster right now. They have both had IC title matches in the last week. The belt has also been ACTUALLY DEFENDED three times in the last week, changing hands once. It’s something all the wrestlers want. Even Seth Rollins had an IC title match recently.
The heels want it too. Luke Harper for all intents and purposes shouldn’t give a shit about titles, but he has done an excellent job with his facial expressions of making it seem like the title is important to him. Cesaro’s character is basically obsessed with becoming the IC champ at this point. Tyson Kidd won a series of matches to put him in a position to challenge for the IC title.
I know it’s never going to reach the level that it was in the 90s and yes I of course agree that the champion losing so many non-title matches is horrible for the belt but I think overall 2014 has been an excellent year in terms of elevating that title once again, especially with the WWE WHC being only a part-timer.
Even if it’s not considered elevated, IC title matches have been the most consistently entertaining matches in the second half of the year, so that’s a plus. Ziggler/Cesaro/Kidd is the first MOTY contender for me in awhile, maybe since The Usos vs. Harper & Rowan.
“He’s a patriotic guy who immigrated from Bulgaria to Russia to live with his girlfriend and became so beloved that he was declared a “hero of the federation” by the Russian president.”
Exactly, he abandoned his home country to get laid by the hot girl and immediately assimilated into all of Russia’s wonderful, oligarchic values so he could continue to get laid. He has no actual passion for Russia, he just wants Lana. He’s a goldbricking sellout.
White guys with Asian girls can relate.
Rusev, he’s just like us!
Don’t forget that Bulgaria and Russia were once one. So, it’s just as possible that Rusev likes Russian culture. Plus, Russia does have a cool history.
I doubt any Bulgarian born near the end of Soviet rule would be all that keen on Russia. I know a lot some from former Communist satellite states (mostly Latvians) who fucking HATE Russia. But who knows, maybe Rusev is different.
For what it’s worth, Bulgaria probably is one of the less-salty of the former Soviet satellites. Their country had been in shambles for decades and things actually got (marginally and not universally) better once the Soviets propped up a stable if repressive government.
Latvia wasn’t a Soviet Satellite, it was a Soviet Republic. This is a big difference- it wasn’t part of the Soviet Union, it was just a state that was basically in the Soviet’s pocket and a member of the Warsaw Pact. People from Soviet Republics generally despise Russia. Satellites are a little more iffy.
I’m not really sure how I feel about last night’s Raw. I did find it notable that when Larry “Cables Man” tried to joke about Fred Savage, but introduced the joke by just saying, “Savage.” in pertinence to who he has defeated as a wrassler, that JBL and Lawler both slightly groaned in worry and disgust. Then when he revealed he was talking about Fred Savage, they did their usual chucklemonster shit, but for a second there I think they were legitimately seething.
It looks like they’re trying out past GMs for a few weeks, which is something they’ve done before. Why they’re doing it again, when Vince McMahon could just come out (and will just come out) and negate the whole thing and do something completely random and throw the show “on its head” just for shits ‘n giggles, I’ll never know.
Speaking of McMahon doing what he wants and spitting in the face of reason and logic, I think I’ve figured out why he does it. He’s an insane old rich man who thinks the secret to good TV is simply doing the most random, least expected and ridiculously impossible to overcome bullshit thing just for the sake of “shaking things up,” even if “shaking things up” means putting your bread and butter into jeopardy because why the hell not? And then him rambling about how disappointed he was in Triple H and Stephanie for not coming through on something he purposely made nearly impossible to overcome is just his own way of rationalizing what he does. And what he does, is what’s best for John Cena: Overlord.
I called the anonymous GM early in the RAW discussion… sure, I thought it was named “GM Laptop”… but whateva.
The makeup lady was also a Rosebud at Survivor Series.
This was stated.
Not gonna lie, I laughed at “lesbihonest.” Does that make me a bad persion?
Maybe, but I’m right there with you if it is.
Is it weird I hear that in a Randy Orton voice? (i.e. like how his version of “shut your mouth” is “shutchermouth”)
it doesn’t make you bad, but it’s a lame dad joke
If it wasn’t such a terrible joke, I doubt I would’ve liked it nearly as much.
AJ’s been taking joke writing lessons from Uncle Zed.