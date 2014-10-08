Important: The Great Muta Wants A Match With The Rock

Keiji Mutoh, also known as The Great Muta, has been wrestling across the globe for thirty years. He invented the Shining Wizard, one of wrestling’s most copied moves. He’s one of the all-time greats, squaring off with opponents such as Masahiro Chono, Jushin Liger, Sting, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, and Ric Flair. And this year, he says he wants to add Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to that all-star list. Will it happen? Almost certainly not. BUT IT WOULD BE AWESOME, RIGHT?

Let me slow down and give you some context here. Both Muta and The Rock are in promotional mode here. Muta is doing a lot of press for Wrestle-1, the Tokyo-based promotion he founded last year. He and some of his roster will be taking part in this year’s cross-promotional edition of TNA Bound For Glory, so he’s obviously trying to get some hype going. The Rock, on the other hand, is about to head to Japan for the first time in twelve years in order to plug the DVD release of his Hercules movie. The Yahoo Japan article that broke this story is right here, and it’s only by the grace of Google Translate that we’re getting any of this info. I particularly like this auto-translated gem:

Events of the movie, may turn into a battlefield of Street Fight match.

Yeah, you’re not going to win a Street Fight with Muta. That’s like trying to win an omnipotence contest with God. In any case, I’m actually bummed that this’ll never happen. It’s not like we’re going to see either guy in their prime, but even with his famously creaky knees, Muta could wrestle circles around Dwayne. In fact, we don’t even need to see this match, I’ll tell you exactly how it would play out right now.