The Rock And The Great Muta Had Their (Polite, Corporate) Face-Off

Hey gang, remember when wrestling legend The Great Muta said that he wanted a match with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson during his TNA Bound For Glory press tour? If you recall, Johnson was going to be in Japan anyway to promote the Japanese DVD release of Hercules, so Muta good-naturedly called him out. Well, there’s good news and bad news. The good news is that we did indeed get Muta and The Rock in the same room, face-to-face. The bad news is that it was a mostly cheesy photo opportunity staged by Paramount Japan. LLLLLLLET’S GET READY TO PANDERRRRRRRRR

Here we see Muta in Johnson’s Hercules costume, complete with big-ass club and Nemean Lion headdress. I’m not going to harp on the outfit – it’s actually a nice touch from the PR end, and it’s not like Muta is a stranger to fantastical attire. We’re talking about the guy with some of the coolest masks in the history of wrestling, come on. It’s a step up from what I expected would ever happen between these two in the first place, but it’s also a step down from the dream match that Muta seemed to insist was happening. Gotta sell those DVDs somehow, brother. One more pic, this time from Muta’s personal Twitter account:

I want to call something to your attention – maybe he just hasn’t got around to it, but The Rock has yet to mention this meeting on social media. Not on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, nothing. Muta was clearly psyched to make this happen – he actually captioned that photo you’re looking at with “We vowed to meet again!” If only we could get Muta thrown into that “Rock/HHH at WrestleMania 31” rumor. Can we get #MutaForWrestleMania trending?