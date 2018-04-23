The Rock Shared An Adorable First Picture Of His Newborn Daughter

Getty Image

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is an inescapable figure in American pop culture right now, cementing his place as one of the biggest movie stars in the world with the success of Rampage, which is his latest film to top $200 million worldwide.

The Rock is also one of Hollywood’s hardest working stars as he seemingly has an endless stream of movies he’s shooting or promoting at any given time. His IMDb page currently has 12 projects anywhere from “announced” to “completed” that have yet to be released, with Skyscraper the next up with a July release.

Despite his rather insane movie schedule, The Rock still finds time to spend with his ever-growing family and on Monday he posted a rather adorable picture of him cradling his newborn daughter, Tiana. The Rock holding a tiny infant as gently as possible in his gigantic arms is pretty dang cute.