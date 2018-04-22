STX Films

The weekend before the arrival of Avengers: Infinity War was considered by some to be a dumping grounds, but there was plenty of action at the box office ahead of what may be the biggest movie of 2018.

However, it is A Quiet Place, in its third weekend, which reclaimed the number one spot after losing it last weekend to Dwayne Johnson’s Rampage (which fell to number two this weekend). The John Krasinski horror film logged $21.7 million in its third frame to bring its total up to $132 million domestic, which not only makes the $17 million budgeted film the year’s second-highest grossing box-office hit, but a very profitable investment, especially when the extra $60 million from foreign territories is accounted for.

Meanwhile, Rampage continues to perform solidly, adding $20.1 million in its second weekend to bring its 10-day total to $66 million. The Dwayne Johnson flick, however, is designed to be a global hit, and it is more than holding its own around the world with what looks like more than $200 million internationally after two weekends on a $120 million price tag.