Weekend Box Office: ‘I Feel Pretty’ Falters, While It Is ‘Super Troopers 2’ That Is Laughing MEOW

#Amy Schumer #Weekend Box Office
04.22.18 58 mins ago

STX Films

The weekend before the arrival of Avengers: Infinity War was considered by some to be a dumping grounds, but there was plenty of action at the box office ahead of what may be the biggest movie of 2018.

However, it is A Quiet Place, in its third weekend, which reclaimed the number one spot after losing it last weekend to Dwayne Johnson’s Rampage (which fell to number two this weekend). The John Krasinski horror film logged $21.7 million in its third frame to bring its total up to $132 million domestic, which not only makes the $17 million budgeted film the year’s second-highest grossing box-office hit, but a very profitable investment, especially when the extra $60 million from foreign territories is accounted for.

Meanwhile, Rampage continues to perform solidly, adding $20.1 million in its second weekend to bring its 10-day total to $66 million. The Dwayne Johnson flick, however, is designed to be a global hit, and it is more than holding its own around the world with what looks like more than $200 million internationally after two weekends on a $120 million price tag.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Amy Schumer#Weekend Box Office
TAGSAMY SCHUMERI feel prettySUPER TROOPERS 2WEEKEND BOX OFFICE

Listen To This

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

04.19.18 3 days ago
All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

04.18.18 4 days ago 5 Comments
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 6 days ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 1 week ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

04.14.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP