WWE Is Reportedly Trying To Bring The Rock Back For Smackdown 1000

10.04.18 48 mins ago

Smackdown 1000 is just two weeks away, and WWE is apparently still finalizing plans for what big names will attend the milestone event.

The company has already confirmed an Evolution reunion, with Batista and Ric Flair joining Triple H and Randy Orton as the first of what should be many big names returning to the show. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, one of those big names could be The Rock, who WWE is reportedly working to get back on the show. With his catchphrase taking off as the show’s name back in 1999 and Dwayne Johnson being one of the biggest names in all of entertainment, he’d certainly be the ideal target for the big event.

As of now, The Undertaker, Michelle McCool, Torrie Wilson, Vickie Guerrero and Teddy Long are the only other legends slated to appear, but WWE always goes all-out for its milestone shows, so it’d be kind of shocking if this is the full list of names that will make a cameo. According to the Captial One Arena’s website, WWE champion AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan are scheduled to tag against Samoa Joe and The Miz, while Charlotte Flair, Asuka and Naomi are penciled in to match up against Smackdown Women’s champion Becky Lynch and the IIconics in the double main event.

