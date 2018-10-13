The Undertaker Has Reportedly Agreed To A Match At WrestleMania 35

YouTube

We’re at the part of the wrestling calendar where rumors start popping up about WWE’s plans with The Undertaker. He competed and lost to Triple H at WWE Super-Show Down, and we already know that he’ll compete alongside Kane against D-Generation X at WWE Crown Jewel — if, of course, the event goes on as planned — but after that, there’s no word on what the future holds for The Deadman.

Unsurprisingly, WWE is doing what it can to make sure he sticks around for a while, as a report from Ringside News indicates that he’s in line to compete at WrestleMania 34. Additionally, the report states that The Undertaker might compete at Survivor Series in November, although that’s still up in the air.

Our sources have confirmed that The Undertaker has agreed to work WrestleMania again this year, but although WWE is still trying to get him to agree to a match, he hasn’t said he’ll be doing Survivor Series yet.

There’s no word on what WWE has planned for The Undertaker at either event. An extension of his ongoing storyline with Triple H and Shawn Michaels makes some amount of sense, especially if WWE cancels Crown Jewel (please cancel Crown Jewel and end the relationship with Saudi Arabia, WWE) and they need a place to do DX vs. the Brothers of Destruction.

No matter what happens at WrestleMania 35, hopefully The Undertaker’s match is a hair more memorable than his two-minute, 45 second win over John Cena at WrestleMania 34.

(Via Ringside News)