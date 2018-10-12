U.S. Senators Are Now Urging WWE To ‘Pause’ The Crown Jewel Event In Saudi Arabia

10.12.18 1 hour ago

WWE Promotional Image

The growing controversy surrounding WWE’s upcoming Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia following the disappearance and presumed killing of reporter Jamal Khashoggi hasn’t gone away, and is only intensifying.

Now, per a report from IJR, United States senators are urging WWE to “pause” the event, and are suggesting that the President, WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump, should possibly “prevail upon them not doing it.” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told IJR, “There should be a pause … I want a complete rethinking of our relationship.”

From Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut:

“This is a brazen assault on the freedom of the press and a slap in the face to the United States, if this murder occurred as it seems it did, I’d hope that they would be rethinking their relationship with the kingdom especially with respect to events coming up in the next weeks like [WWE Crown Jewel].”

