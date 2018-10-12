WWE Promotional Image

The growing controversy surrounding WWE’s upcoming Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia following the disappearance and presumed killing of reporter Jamal Khashoggi hasn’t gone away, and is only intensifying.

Now, per a report from IJR, United States senators are urging WWE to “pause” the event, and are suggesting that the President, WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump, should possibly “prevail upon them not doing it.” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told IJR, “There should be a pause … I want a complete rethinking of our relationship.”

