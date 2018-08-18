Titus O’Neil is one of professional wrestling’s ultimate good guys, as a Celebrity Dad of the Year award winner, a man who loves giving back to the community and someone who stands up for social issues such as sexual assault and racism.
For a guy who does so much, it’s difficult to be surprised anymore by O’Neil’s actions —he’s just an all-around good dude who does and promotes positive things. But O’Neil’s latest move was a spur of the moment decision, as he helped a fan by giving him money right out of his own pocket.
The encounter was described in a fan’s Facebook post, and it’s another small glimpse into O’Neil’s caring nature and willingness to reach out and help when needed.
Good guy Titus never ceases to amaze. Like a naysayer could detracr from this, pull the “he’s a rich celebrity who can afford to buy 100 tickets” but this is a guy who just whipped out his wallet as soon as he heard this fan had money issues and he made their day. AoP is gonna wreck his world, but Titus still deserves a title in my book. Maybe they’ll give him one of those Big Show complimentary old man hoss pushes in a few years.