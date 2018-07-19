Titus O’Neil Isn’t Satisfied By Hulk Hogan’s Apology

#Hulk Hogan
07.19.18 2 hours ago 21 Comments

Youtube

Hulk Hogan was reinstated to the WWE Hall of Fame on Sunday prior to Extreme Rules, where he addressed the locker room in the back and issued an apology.

Hogan has yet to make a public appearance with WWE since his reinstatement, but the news the company was bringing him back in the fold three years after severing ties with him following video of him using the N-word came out created plenty of conversation. Unsurprisingly, many have turned to the company’s African-American superstars for comment and their feelings on Hogan’s return.

Mark Henry said he was “optimistic” after his conversation with Hogan, but that Hogan still has more work to do. The New Day released a statement noting they were “indifferent” to Hogan’s return and that their mind could change if they see him “make a genuine effort to change.” Shortly after New Day’s statement, Titus O’Neil released a statement of his own on Twitter. O’Neil addressed the rumors he walked out of Extreme Rules and/or refused to shake Hogan’s hand, calling both false. He also echoed those sentiments from New Day’s statement, saying he was not satisfied by Hogan’s apology at Extreme Rules, “and it’s lack of true contrition, remorse and a desire to change.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Hulk Hogan
TAGSHULK HOGANTITUS O'NEIL

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.17.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.16.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

07.13.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.10.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

07.06.18 2 weeks ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 2 weeks ago 25 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP