Titus O’Neil Isn’t Satisfied By Hulk Hogan’s Apology

Hulk Hogan was reinstated to the WWE Hall of Fame on Sunday prior to Extreme Rules, where he addressed the locker room in the back and issued an apology.
Hogan has yet to make a public appearance with WWE since his reinstatement, but the news the company was bringing him back in the fold three years after severing ties with him following video of him using the N-word came out created plenty of conversation. Unsurprisingly, many have turned to the company’s African-American superstars for comment and their feelings on Hogan’s return.
Mark Henry said he was “optimistic” after his conversation with Hogan, but that Hogan still has more work to do. The New Day released a statement noting they were “indifferent” to Hogan’s return and that their mind could change if they see him “make a genuine effort to change.” Shortly after New Day’s statement, Titus O’Neil released a statement of his own on Twitter. O’Neil addressed the rumors he walked out of Extreme Rules and/or refused to shake Hogan’s hand, calling both false. He also echoed those sentiments from New Day’s statement, saying he was not satisfied by Hogan’s apology at Extreme Rules, “and it’s lack of true contrition, remorse and a desire to change.”
Come on Titus. Don’t be trippin’!
And neither am I. Fuck Hogan.
RIP this comment section
Oh cool, another excuse for racist trolls and their “classical liberal” buddies to stop by and let us know why they’re just “words,” how it’s all “just jokes,” and how it doesn’t feed into larger systems of oppression and disenfranchisement, encouraging violence against them.
And don’t even think about criticizing them, either, or else you’re the racist! You’re disenfranchising them because their opinions are more important and valid than that of an anti-racist, who are just being hysterical and pussies!
#triggered
@MDVE you’re really smart to have figured out that being a racist piece of shit “triggers” anger in people! What a masterful, Machiavellian plan! You know what would trigger people even more?? If you stabbed yourself in the eye! Give a shot, scumbag!
It’s finally dawned on me that these idiots love using “triggered” as an insult because it gives them the exact same mouth feel as calling everyone they don’t like the n-word but without having to defend how they’re not racist and it’s actually librulz who are the real racists.
A profane Liberal calling out for violence! Haven’t seen one of those yet today.
@Sgt. Kabukiman nailed it!
@MDVE Well, white supremacist ideology is inherently violent so… yeah, please stab yourself, fuckwit.
Ah! So being a special snowflake SJW is exactly like being a minority! Now you claim Professional Victim status! Perhaps your own restrooms too! Who knew that calling everyone you disagree with Hitler could be so profitable!?
@MDVE LOL what? You’re shook buddy. Go home to your local chapter of the Identity Europa and continue jacking off to the idea of a white ethnostate
If Hogan is truly sorry hit him were it hurts. Make him Job to Titus O’Neil in a retirement match
Hogan isn’t smart enough to know how to pretend to make a heartfelt apology. “I didn’t know I was being recorded” is about the same as “I was drunk.” Frankly, I would bet that Hogan has no idea how to get himself out of this hole he dug and I love the fact that no one in the locker room seems to be anxious to lend him a hand and help him figure it out.
1.) I’m with Titus and New Day on this, and if Hogan ever appears on WWE television again I hope he gets booed out of the building.
2.) “Thaddeus Bullard” would’ve been an absolutely baller name for a wrestler back in the territory days.
A classic strongman name! I think he could rock an old-timey gimmick, and maybe he ends up being better at it than Simon Gotch?
I’ll watch to see him booed. If he doesn’t like black people he can go Russia.
*go back to Russia
That was his excuse?! I’m speechless.
1. Guy is recorded openly and repeatedly using a racist slur on a tape in which he then admits he is a racist.
2. Guy is fired from his job and becomes a social pariah.
3. Guy is eventually given another chance and is offered an opportunity to speak on his own behalf in front of a large multi-cultural group of former co-workers.
4. Guy’s apology is “sorry, I didn’t know I was being recorded.”
That should be the premise of a middle of the road later-season In Living Color sketch, not a real thing that happened.
Fuck Hulk Hogan. Fuck WWE. With Spandex is cool though.
Good to know the product is shit both on and off-screen. Can VKM hurry up and implode this company already??